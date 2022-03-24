2021-22 Fall Sports Season
Cross Country
Octavia Breeton, Jr.; McKenzie Case, Sr.; Ladd Hutchinson, Jr.; Alexandria Kovnesky, Jr.; David Stapley, Sr.; Ryan Tomich, Jr.; Trey Whitlock, Sr.; Adam Williams, Sr.
Golf
Dylann Bartoletti, Fr.; Kodie Hoagland, Sr.; Joseph Lyons, Sr.; Jack Prigge, Jr.
Football
Luke Andersen, Sr.; Braydon Cetraro, Sr.; Ethan Cunningham, Jr.; Max Demarais, Sr.; Wyatt Gross, Soph.; Cameron Gurnsey, Jr.; Casey Kautzman, Soph.; Isaac Kohler, Jr.; Kenley Leary, Sr.; Jonathan Lerum, Sr.; Marcus Manson, Sr.; Kale McDonald, Jr.; Jakob Nielsen, Sr.; Kade Scheelman, Soph.; Jonas Sherman, Jr.; Taylor St. Pierre, Sr.; Jace Stenson, Jr.; Cole Stewart, Sr.; Tasia Swan, Soph.; Luke Verlanic, Soph.; Nicholas Verlanic, Sr.; Gavin Vetter, Sr.; Cole Worley, Sr.
Soccer
Boys — Riley Doyle, Jr.; Zane Fredlund, Jr.; James Hadley, Jr.; Grant Hursh, Jr.; Jack Luoma, Soph.; Joseph Phillip, Sr.; Joseph Schrader, Jr.; Bridger Schutte, Jr.; Cameron Tobiness, Jr.; Reid Whitlock, Jr.
Girls — Taylor Burke, Sr.; Haley Carver, Fr.; Kierra Case, Soph.; Joziphine Daugherty, Fr.; Aurora Kemper, Sr.; Madyson LaPier, Sr.; Catherine Sholey, Fr.; Autumn Silk, Soph.
Volleyball
Jordyn Bolton, Sr.; Ashlyn Burnett, Jr.; Joscelyn Cleveland, Sr.; Mollee Conlan, Sr.; Kadynce Garrison, Fr.; Katie Keller, Sr.; Teagan Kennis, Sr.; Brooke McGrath, Sr.; Kennadie McMahon, Sr.; Ashley Olson, Sr.; Olivia Quinn, Sr.; Laura Rosenleaf, Jr.
Note: The awards are given to high school athletes, managers and cheerleaders who earn a varsity letter in an MHSA-sanctioned sport and attain a 3.5-or-better grade point average during the principal quarter of that sport. The grade point requirement is based on a straight 4.0 system with no extra credit given for “honors” courses and such.
