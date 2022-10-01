Miles City Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Sheridan, Wyo. 39, Hardin 93, Laurel 113, Miles City 167, Havre 171, Glasgow 202, Lockwood 209, Glendive 233, St. Labre 233, Tongue River, Wyo. 241, Poplar 253, Sidney 260, Billings Central 278, Lodge Grass 300, Scobey 404.
Top 10: Austin Akers, Sheridan, 15:54.5; Landrum Wiley, Sheridan, 16:13.4; Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 16:21.2; Ben Bird, Hardin, 16:27.2; Caleb Tomac, Havre, 16:29.6; Reed Larsen, Glasgow, 16:30.5; Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 16:30.8; Robby Miller, Sheridan, 16:32.2; Gage Gunther, Miles City, 16:35.9; Mekhi Ladson, Lockwood, 16:44.5.
Girls
Team scores: Hardin 38, Sheridan, Wyo. 50, Glasgow 140, Sidney 144, Havre 148, Miles City 163, Billings Central 185, Poplar 197, Laurel 224, Scobey 231, Glendive 270, Circle 297, Brockton 385, Broadus 388.
Top 10: Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, 18:26.7; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 18:50.6; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 18:52.2; Tanae Baker, Glasgow 18:52.4; Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 19:09.7; Emily See, Glasgow, 19:23.8; Carly Cook, Laurel, 19:26.1; Alexa Miller, Sheridan, 19:36.1; Alyssa Fehlauer, Sheridan, 19:37.1; Great Tooke, Miles City, 19:39.0.
Visit competitivetiming.com for complete results
