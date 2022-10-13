Billings City Meet

Boys

Team scores: Billings West 22, Billings Skyview 37, Billings Senior 75.

Individual results

Jaxon Straus, West, 15:49.27; Mason Moler, West, 16:00.26; Gavin Budge, Skyview, 16:20.13; Lucas Keith, West, 17:08.50; Chandler Christensen, Skyview, 17:17.32; Tristan Smeltz, Skyview, 17:21.01; Kye McAbee, West, 17:22.86; Jacob Trainor, West, 17:24.81; Carson Blaschak, West, 17:38.24; Trey Templet, West, 17:46.00.

Hunter Farris, Skyview, 18:25.99; Shaun Madden, Skyview, 18:55.11; Andrew Pellandini, Senior, 19:03.80; Quentin Maxwell, Senior, 19:06.72; Elias Wight, Senior, 19:06.77; Atticus Bradley, Senior, 19:12.53; Jayden Delaven, Senior, 19:24.17; Tristan Vladic, Senior, 19:32.43; Noah Miller, Skyview, 19:36.01; Boone Roan, Senior, 21:11.61.

Girls

Team scores: Billings Skyview 28, Billings West 29.

Individual results

Taylee Chirrick, West, 19:12.84; Ava Greenwell, Skyview, 19:57.46; Katie Combs, West, 20:05.78; TJ Chirrick, West, 20:17.81; Ashley Lefevre, Skyview, 20:22.67; Alexis Brauer, Skyview, 21:04.93; Emma Miller, Skyview, 21:20.31; Gracie Shea, Skyview, 21:25.26; Kendal Wells, West, 21:33.95; Madeline Tranel, Skyview, 21:37.40

Syd Morris, Skyview, 21:44.74; Kate Worthington, West, 21:53.99; Gwen Thompson, West 21:57.70; Nora Sundstrom, Skyview, 22:07.42; Taya Bucholz, West, 22:28.70; Ruby Carter, Senior, 23:10.51; Anna Ostermiller, Senior, 23:11.65.

Tags

Load comments