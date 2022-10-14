Eastern A Fall Classic

at Sidney

Boys

Team scores: Livingston 47, Laurel 75, Hardin 87, Miles City 132, Havre 128, Lockwood 159, Glendive 161, Sidney 193, Billings Central 199, Lewistown 247.

Top 15: Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 15:48.13; Ben Bird, Hardin, 16:11.57; Charlie Serafin, Livingston, 16:25.07; Gage Gunther, Miles City, 16:38.45; Andrew Durgan, Livingston, 16:41.93; Caleb Burton, Laurel, 16:44.43; Caleb Tomac, Havre, 16:53.42; Hunter Bailey, Glendive, 16:58.83; Tyler Hutton, Laurel, 16:59.02; Finn Schretenthaler, Livingston, 17:00.21; Mekhi Ladson, Lockwood, 17:07.28; Carter Heggem, Sidney, 17:16.15; Kimball Smith, Livingston, 17:19.94; Elias Stops at Pretty Places, Hardin, 17:20.87; Caleb Trostle, Laurel, 17:22.20.

Girls

Team scores: Hardin 18, Lewistown 89, Havre 96, Miles City 98, Sidney 125, Billings Central 172, Livingston 173, Laurel 181, Glendive 214.

Top 15: Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, 18:33.14; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 18:58.41; Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 19:16.71; Greta Tooke, Miles City, 19:24.71; Zoey Real Bird, Hardin, 19:35.36; Carly Cook, Laurel, 19:36.43; Dierra Takes Enemy, Hardin, 20:11.75; Hailey Gingery, Havre, 20:24.36; Sophie Nedens, Hardin, 20:24.77; Rebecca Birdwell, Lewistown, 20:31.81; Morgan Kindopp, Sidney, 20:35.26; Bethan Householder, Lewistown, 20:40.15; Ellie Brown, Miles City, 20:41.76; Jayla Meldrum, Havre, 20:44.37; Kylynn Stops, Lockwood, 20:46.12.

For complete results, visit competitivetiming.com

