Frazer Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Glasgow 17, Scobey 46.

Top 10: Reed Larsen, Glasgow, 16:47.8; Kyler Holinde, Glasgow, 18:25.7; Lane Thompson, Glasgow, 18:43.4; Robin James, Richey-Lambert, 18:50.2; Masen Green, Scobey, 18:51.3; Joshua Firemoon, Brockton, 18:56.4; Kelby Bauer, Wolf Point, 19:35.6; Eli Feezell, Glasgow, 19:43.7; Gavin Farstveet, Beach, ND, 19:49.3; Ryan Eggert, Richey-Lambert, 20:00.5.

Girls

Team scores: Glasgow 25, Scobey 53, Circle 72, Fairview 106, Brockton 113.

Top 10: Tanae Baker, Glasgow, 19:37.0; Emily See, Glasgow, 20:09.3; Mya Green, Scobey, 20:52.2; Samantha Wisher, Whitewater, 21:19.0; Mia Handran, Scobey, 21:36.3; Shelbi Labrie, Whitewater, 21:37.4; Kimber Dulaney, Glasgow, 22:52.0; Jonica Taylor, Circle, 23:13.6; Makiah Hartleib, 23:49.3; Kayli Olson, Culbertson, 23:49.9.

