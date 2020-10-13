Billings City Meet

at Amend Park

Tuesday

Boys

Team scores: Billings West 24, Billings Skyview 33, Billings Senior 75.

Individual order of finish: Gavin Budge, Skyview, 16:13.28; Jaxon Straus, West, 16:21.46; Alex Benner, Skyview, 16:42.37; Mason Moler, West, 16:56.99; Seth Petsch, West, 17:02.54; Micah Abrams, West, 17:04.16; Dylan Aberle, West, 17:17.98; Solamon Howe, Skyview, 17:19.29; Noah Horning, West, 17:22.50; Garett Hoke, Skyview, 17:33.56; Ty Fazio, Skyview, 17:34.98; Oshen Pillar, Skyview, 17:39.12; Carsen McQueen, Senior, 17:48.61; Atticus Bradley, Senior, 17:55.57; Sennett Pizzolato, Senior, 18:21.62; Jeremiah McClenahan, Senior, 18:44.29; Alex Peel, Senior, 18:48.83; Luke Floyd, Skyview, 18:58.13.

Girls

Team scores: Billings West 26, Billings Skyview 29, Billings Senior 78.

Individual order of finish: Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, Skyview, 18:25.48; Alli Keith, West, 18:33.01; Taylee Chirrick, West, 19:25.68; Hannah Lukasik, West, 19:34.96; Jaycie Franco, Skyview, 20:09.56; Ashley Lefevre, Skyview, 20:13.68; Caelin Nippard, Skyview, 20:32.55; Halle Crowther, West, 20:42.67; Lexie Taylor, West, 20:50.73; Madeline Tranel, Skyview, 20:52.99; Crystal Benjamin, Skyview, 21:04.97; Abby Ottman, Senior, 21:25.93; Shannon Dooley, West, 21:38.75; Rachel Hirschi, Skyview, 21:40.89; Margaret Bieber, Senior, 22:22.37; Cheyenne Daigneau, Senior, 22:38.86; Louise Erekson, Senior, 22:54.97; Annika Rickbeil, Senior, 23:17.32; Parker Friday, Senior, 23:49.27.

