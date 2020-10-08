Billings Invitational

At Amend Park

Boys

Team scores: Bozeman 40, Billings West 71, Great Falls 95, Bozeman Gallatin 99, Billings Skyview 103, Great Falls CMR 103, Billings Senior 182.

Top 25 individuals: Sterling Marshall-Pryde, Boz, 15:39.79; Mac Palmer, GF, 15:59.29; Gavin Budge, Skyview, 16:00.14; Carson Steckelberg, Gal, 16:01.82; Jaxon Straus, West, 16:08.71; Connor Neil, Boz, 16:14.15; Xander Danenhauer, Boz, 16:25.37; Alex Benner, Skyview, 16:37.52; Micah Abrams, West, 16:37.90; Andrew Denegar, CMR, 16:42.81; Nash Coley, Gal, 16:42.84; Noah Cunningham-Baker, Boz, 16:46.00; Valon Haslem, GF, 16:46.91; Joe Johns, Boz, 16:47.07; Joey Loveless, West, 16:47.36; Bridger Wilkes, Boz, 16:59.79; Seth Petsch, West, 17:01.19; Cody Hundhausen, Boz, 17:01.74; Adonai Gray, CMR, 17:04.08; Garrett Nelson, GF, 17:05.22; Ciaran Molloy, CMR, 17:10.30; Thomas Hicks, Gal, 17:13.18; Agustus Tehle, GF, 17:14.23; Peter Rehberger, Gal, 17:17.02; Dylan Aberle, West, 17:19.09.

Girls

Team scores: Bozeman 19, Billings Skyview 69, Billings West 75, Bozeman Gallatin 87, Great Falls CMR 124.

Top 25 individuals: Natalie Nicholas, Boz, 18:10.73; Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, Skyview, 18:24.77; Hayley Burns, Boz, 18:43.35; Natalie McCormick, Boz, 18:44.99; Polly Meshew, Boz, 18:45.95; Grace Gilbreth, Boz, 18:52.92; Molly Sherman, Boz, 18:53.88; Lucia McCormick, Boz, 18:59.01; Hannah Lukasik, West, 19:09.62; Alli Keith, West, 19:15.63; Ellie Hull, Boz, 19:16.33; Isis Haslem, GF, 19:27.03; Alexis Holton, Gal, 19:29.67; Lilyann Macfarlane, Gal, 19:49.90; Jaycie Franco, Skyview, 19:55.91; Nomi Friedman, Boz, 19:57.23; Taylee Chirrick, West, 20:05.45; Caelin Nippard, Skyview, 20:16.16; Belal Childre, Gal, 20:21.96; Ashley LeFevre, Skyview, 20:37.28; Halle Crowther, West, 20:42.22; Penelope Macfarlane, Gal, 20:45.72; Kamree Baumann, CMR, 21:03.30; Nina Badger, CMR, 21:06.48; Madeline Tranel, Skyview, 21:17.39.

