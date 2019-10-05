Butte High Invitational

Girls

Team scores: 1. Bozeman 31, 2. Helena 73, 3. Kalispell Flathead 81, 4. Missoula Sentinel 107, 5. Helena Capital 159, 6. Manhattan 172, 7. Townsend 196, 8. Billings Skyview 211, 9. Great Fall CMR 218, 10. Kalispell Glacier 244, 11. Billings Senior 245, 12. Great Falls 328, 13. Missoula Big Sky 358, 14. Belgrade 397, 15. Anaconda 430, Inc. Butte, Inc. Butte Central, Inc. Cascade, Inc. Manhattan Christian.

Top 10: 1. Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 17:38.5; 2. Terra Trom, Bozeman, 17:58.6; 3. Elena Vandersloot, Billings Senior, 18:17; 4. Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 18:42.3; 5. Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 18:47.2; 6. Riley Moore, Bozeman, 18:49.6; 7. Odessa Zentz, Helena, 19:13.2; 8. Emma Stolte, Townsend, 19:14.6; 9. Kynsie Schmidt, CMR, 19:21.8; 10. Madelaine Jellison, Flathead, 19:22.3.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Bozeman 38, 2. Billings Senior 91, 3. Helena 97, 4. Missoula Sentinel 115, 5. Manhattan Christian 140, 6. Great Falls CMR 199, 7. Billings Skyview 207, 8. Kalispell Glacier 215, 9. Great Falls 235, 10. Billings West 245, 11. Manhattan 309, 12. Kalispell Flathead 328, 13. Helena Capital 332, 14. Missoula Big Sky 357, 15. Townsend 365, 16. Butte 457, 17. Belgrade 469, 18. Anaconda 527, 19. Twin Bridges 538, Inc. Butte Central, Inc. Cascade, Inc. Fairfield.

Top 10: 1. Owen Smith, Senior, 15:50.1; 2. Connor O’Hara, CMR, 16:00.6; 3. Seth Wyatt, Bozeman, 16:02.5; 4. Stirling Marshall-Pryd, Bozeman, 16:06.6; 5. Jonathan Wheeler, Bozeman, 16:09.8; 6. Ben Morrison, Manhattan Christian, 16:11.1; 7. Jesse Dimich-Louvet, Senior, 16:21.5; 8. Finn Bentler, Senior, 16:21.9; 9. William Hodgson, Bozeman, 16:23.6; 10. Jonah Fisher, Helena, 16:24.2.

Headwaters Invitational

at Three Forks

Boys

Top 10: Blake Loomis, West Yellowstone, 18:03; Jacob Ramsey, Three Forks, 18:15; Hyrum Parke, Jefferson, 18:32; Logan Gilmore, Jefferson, 18:35; Devon Potts, Three Forks, 19:19; Garrett Golding, Three Forks, 19:42; Aden Lehr, Three Forks, 20:26; Dane Hoover, Whitehall, 20:27; Wyatt Fredson, Ennis, 20:29; Dean Buchholz, Three Forks, 20:35.

Girls

Top 10: Averi Parker, West Yellowstone, 19:06; Julia Everest, West Yellowstone, 20:08; Hannah Wilson, Three Forks, 21:20; Madison Loomis, Whitehall, 21:50; Katie Whitehurst, Whitehall, 21:50; Lily Jones, Three Forks, 22:00; Kodee Kolberg, Three Forks, 22:02; Laurynn Armstrong, Jefferson, 23:38; Macee Patritti, Whitehall, 23:42; Hailee Stiles, Jefferson, 26:16.

