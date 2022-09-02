Belgrade Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Bozeman 39, Bozeman Gallatin 61, Billings West 77, Belgrade 99, Manhattan Christian 125, Billings Skyview 194, Jefferson 208, Manhattan 239, Billings Senior 243, Butte 252, West Yellowstone 256, Townsend 287.
Top 10: Weston Brown, Bozeman, 15:56; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 15:58; Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 16:18; Jaxon Straus, West, 16:34; KJ Popiel, Bozeman, 16:48; Mason Moler, West, 16:58; Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 17:07; Wilson Schmidt, Belgrade, 17:16; Gavin Budge, Skyview, 17:19; Ben Steadman, Dillon, 17:27.
Girls
Team scores: Billings West 50, Bozeman 52, Bozeman Gallatin 63, Billings Skyview 97, Belgrade 103, Manhattan 155.
Top 10: Taylee Chirrick, West, 20:08; Katie Combs, West, 20:16; Alexis Brauer, Skyview, 20:19; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 20:25; Isabel Ross, Gallatin, 20:34; Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 20:37; Natalie Nicholas, Bozeman, 20:52; Hannah Giese, Belgrade, 20:55; Hailey Powell, Dillon, 21:16; Nomi Friedman, Bozeman, 21:27.
Hardin Invitational
Girls
Team scores: Hardin 22, Havre 84, Lewistown 94, Miles City 103, Laurel 121, Sidney 136, Billings Central 171, Shepherd 180.
Top 10: Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin 19:46; Mariah Aragon, Hardin 20:06; Carly Cook, Laurel 21:40; Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin 21:42; Ryleigh Kleinke, Sidney 21:48.7; Hailey Gingery, Havre 21:48.9; Zoey Real Bird, Hardin 21:50; Sophie Nedens, Hardin 21:52; Greta Tooke, Miles City 22:39; Leah Thompson, Hardin 22:42.
Boys
Team scores: Livingston 61, Hardin 70, Laurel 99, Havre 118, Miles City 118, Lockwood 125, Sidney 186, Billings Central 190, Lewistown 221, Roundup 238
Top 10: Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 16:48; Caleb Tomac, Havre, 17:00; Charlie Serafin, Livingston, 17:53; Andrew Durgan, Livingston, 17:57.2; Ben Bird, Hardin, 17:57.6; Dalton Haugen, Lewistown, 18:15; Mekhi Ladson, Lockwood, 18:19; Caleb Burton, Laurel, 18:22; Gage Gunther, Miles City, 18:36; Elias Stops at Pretty Places, Hardin, 18:46.
