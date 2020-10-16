Eastern A Cross Country Divisional Fall Classic

Boys

Team scores: Hardin 28, Lewistown 69, Livingston 77, Laurel 91, Miles City 129, Havre 134, Billings Central 195, Sidney 237, Lockwood 244.

Top 15: Tegan Medicine Bull, Har, 17:30.17; Ben Archer, Lew, 17:36.07; Andrew Durgan, Liv, 17:38.78; Bryson Rogers, Har, 17:41.27; Tayjon Joe, Har, 17:46.87; Charlie Serafin, Liv, 17:50.00; Quaiden Whiteman, 17:53.08; Dylan Paris, Lau, 17:53.31; Jalen Robinson, Lew, 17:59.64; McCrae Wester, Liv, 18:38.27; Elias Stops at Pretty Places, Har, 18:38.79; Jalen High Hawk, Har, 18:49.78; Colton Thostle, Lau, 148:55.76; Caleb Tomac, Hav, 18:56.52; Wyatt Elam, Lew, 19:08.64.

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 20, Hardin 49, Miles City 78, Havre 114, Lewistown 135, Livingston 147, Glendive 161, Sidney 207.

Top 15: Andria Mourich, Lau, 20:24.24; Carly Cook, Lau, 21:02.24; Grace Timm, Lau, 21:04.17; Ruby Smith, Lau, 21:05.55; Dierra Takes Enemy, Har, 21:10.47; Ellianna Wester, Liv, 21:26.36; Ellie Brown, MC, 21:31.67; Marion Hugs, Har, 21:31.95; Mariah Aragon, 21:50.92; Lauren Taylor, Lau, 21:57.95; Isabelle Walley, MC, 21:58.83; Tamera O'Leary, Hav, 22:12.78; Ellyse Moccasin, Har, 22:17.63; Sophie Nedens, Har, 22:35.27; Emma Gillen, Hav, 22:37.49.

Tags

Load comments