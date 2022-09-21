Laurel Triangular
Tuesday
Boys
Team scores: Laurel 28, Billings Central 49, Lewistown 57.
Top 10: Greyson Piseno, BC, 16:32.02; Caleb Burton, Laurel, 17:23.41; Dalton Haugen, Lewistown, 17:30.38; Jacob Burmeister, BC, 17:32.95; Tyler Hutton, Laurel, 17:46.99; Caleb Trostle, Laurel, 18:08.17; Jonah Henry, Laurel, 18:09.68; Owen Foote, Laurel, 18:21. 85; Ty Volmer, Laurel, 19:05.14; Ethan Johnson, Laurel, 19:15.90.
Girls
Team scores: Lewistown 15, Billings Central 43
Top 10: Carly Cook, Laurel, 20:11.20; Bethany Householder, Lewistown, 21:23.41; Rebecca Birdwell, Lewistown, 21:23.84; Sydney Wichman, Lewistown, 21:54.53; Anna Elam, Lewistown, 21:59.91; Maddie Martin, Lewistown, 22:40.02; Shayla Brittain, BC, 22:57.84; Gianna Haney, BC, 23:10.39; Kylee Peterson, Lewistown, 23:11.33; Brenda Twichel, BC, 23:25.18.
