Cross country
Billings Invitational
at Amend Park
Boys
Team scores: Bozeman 60, Billings West 91, Bozeman Gallatin 118, Dickinson (N.D.) 120, Belgrade 178, Hardin 196, Cody (Wyo.) 204, Laurel 238, Glasgow 273, Billings Senior 336, Huntley Project 343, Worland (Wyo.) 358, Powell (Wyo.) 359, Miles City 370, Billings Central 466, Colstrip 569, Lockwood 622.
Top 25 individuals: Connor Neil, Bozeman, 16:12.99; Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 16:13.55; Caleb Hanson, Dickinson, 16:26.81; Wyatt Ostler, Tongue River (Wyo.), 16:34.93; Jaxon Straus, West, 16:41.34; KJ Popiel, Bozeman, 16:45.79; Gavin Budge, Billings Skyview, 16:46.88: AJ Ash, Dickinson, 16:48.47; Micah Abrams, West, 16:54.1; Benjamin Stewart, Cody, 16:57.04; Eli Hansen, Dickinson, 16:57.25; Mason Moler, West, 17:00.36; Nash Coley, Gallatin, 17:02.03; Al Spotted, Tongue River (Wyo.) 17:06.25; Calvin Dore, Bozeman, 17:09.0; Joe Johns, Bozeman, 17:13.57; Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 17:15.92; Elijah Quick, Red Lodge, 17:17.3; Alduran Takes Enemy, Hardin, 17:19.12; Samuel Nash, Belgrade, 17:21.44; Peter Rehberger, Gallatin, 17:25.84; Wyatt May, Bozeman, 17:28.79; David Juergens, Cody, 17:29.93; Charlie Hulbert, Cody, 17:30.83; Rex Hamling, Bozeman, 17:32.7.
Girls
Team scores: Cody (Wyo.) 40, Bozeman 76, Hardin 87, Billings West 112, Bozeman Gallatin 229, Red Lodge 241, Dickinson (N.D.), 247, Laurel 274, Billings Senior 286, Huntley Project 312, Miles City 321, Belgrade 326, Lewistown 341, Glasgow 345, Billings Central 518, Shepherd 525.
Top 25 individuals: Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 19:07.38; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 19:28.72; Hannah Lukasik, West, 19:42.47; Ava Stafford, Cody, 19:45.82; Taylen Stinson, Cody, 19:53.76; Mekenzie Clark, Cody, 19:58.21; Iris McKean, Glasgow, 19:59.53; Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 20:10.13; Kinley Bollinger, Cody, 20:20.13; Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 20:22.24; TJ Chirrick, West, 20:32.39; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 20:35.83; Sophie Nedens, Hardin, 20:39.16; Serena Sproles, Bozeman, 20:45.49; Alexis Holton, Gallatin, 20:48.71; Keira Jackson, Cody, 20:51.89; Dierra Takes Enemy, Hardin, 20:53.77; Taylee Chirrick, West, 20:54.62; Jaycie Franco, Billings Skyview, 20:56.22; Leila Gregoire, Dickinson, 20:57.35; Toree Manning, Billings Skyview, 21:07.34; Ali Keith, West, 21:08.13; Carly Venable, Worland (Wyo.), 21:10.0; Sarah Wheeler, Bozeman, 21:10.47; Hannah Giese, Belgrade, 21:16.07.
