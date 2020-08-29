Sidney Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Lewistown 54, Miles City 79, Laurel 85, Wolf Point 87, Glasgow 96, Richey-Lambert 127, Poplar 175, Culbertson 226, Lockwood 238.

Top 10 individuals: Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 17:53.89; Ben Archer, Lewistown, 18:21.93; Jalen Robinson, Lewistown, 18:23.95; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 18:35.42; Carl Zabrocki, Glasgow, 18:56.1; Colton Trostle, Laurel, 19:37.02; August Spotted Wolf, Wolf Point, 19:49.05; Bergen Miller, Glasgow, 19:52.13; Anthony Ray, Miles City, 19:56.62; Sam Layton, Miles City, 20:00.83.

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 18, Miles City 53, Lewistown 71, Glasgow 124, Culbertson 159, Glendive 161, Poplar 178, Sidney 209, Fairview 237.

Top 10 individuals: Grace Timm, Laurel, 20:57.44; Andria Mourich, Laurel, 21:33.66; Iris McKean, Glasgow, 21:35.66; Carly Cook, Laurel, 21:50.13; Ruby May, Laurel, 23:12.63; Lauren Taylor, Laurel, 23:32.45; Ellie Brown, Miles City, 23:43.29; Isabelle Walley, Miles City, 24:48.08; Catherine De Guzman, Lewistown, 25:03.89; Alex Naber, Lewistown, 25:15.1.

