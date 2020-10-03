Malta Athletic Club Invitational

Boys

Team scores: 1. Havre 15, 2. Rocky Boy 45.

Individual results: 1. Caleb Tomac, Havre, 18:13, 2. Dylan Young, Havre, 18:83, 3. Riley Pleninger, Havre, 18:55, 4. Krayle Stormer, Circle, 19:15, 5. Zack May, Havre, 19:18, 6. Kendall Pleninger, Havre, 19:33, 7. Brody Henry, Havre, 19:37, 8. Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy, 21:06, 9. Anders Lassey, Fairview, 21:30, 10. Kellen Colliflower, Rocky Boy, 22:31.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Havre, 16, 2. Fairview, 68, 3. Malta, 68, 4. Whitewater, 72.

Individual results: 1. Tamera O'Leary, Havre, 21:41, 2. Sadie Filius, Havre, 21:42, 3. Hannah Haslem, Havre, 22:04, 4. Loy Waid, Havre, 22:47, 5. Leslie Young, Malta, 23:48, 6. Maleigha Fuzesy, Havre 24:09, 7. April Windy Boy, Rocky Boy, 24:31, 8. Chloe Shennum, Havre, 24:54, 9. Kirsta Meisdalen, Malta, 24:56, 10. Saylee Dean, Fairview, 25:05.

Park City meet

(No team scores)

Boys

Individual results: 1. Wiley Stensvad, Melstone, 21:04.67; 2. Colby Thurston, Melstone, 23:37.84; 3. Gavin Smith, Melstone, 25:13.57; 4. Alexander Miles, Belfry, 25:22.74; 5. Gage Smith, Melstone, 27:56.11.

Girls

Individual results: 1. Abigail Hoffman, Park City, 21:28.23; 2. Tasha Dedmore, Park City, 25:56.89.

Miles City Invitational

Boys

Team scores: 1. Lewistown, 39; 2. Livingston, 61; 3. Miles City, 88; 4. Richey-Lambert, 91; 5. Glasgow, 98; 6. Billings Central, 151; 7. Hardin, 168; 8. Lockwood, 213.

Individual results: 1. Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 16:03.79; 2. Ben Archer, Lewistown, 16:43.93; 3. Jalen Robinson, Lewistown, 16:44.81; 4. Andrew Durgan, Livingston, 17:06.63; 5. Carl Zabrocki, Glasgow, 17:20.30; 6. Charlie Serafin, Livingston, 17:29.29; 7. McCrae Wester, Livingston, 17:29.89; 8. Dalton Haugen, Lewiston, 17:48.51; 9. Wyatt Elam, Lewistown, 17:33.66; 10. Caleb Mark, Hardin, 18:01.62.

Girls

Team Scores: Miles City, 37; 2. Lewistown, 70; 3, Livingston, 98; 4. Glasgow, 108; 5. Hardin, 129; 6. Glendive, 139; 7. Plentywood, 153; 8. Broadus, 189.

Individual results: 1. Iris McKean, Glasgow, 19:38.87; 2. Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 19:48.35; 3. Ellie Brow, Miles City, 20:17.01; 4. Ellianna Wester, Livingston, 20:45.52; 5. Emily See, Glasgow, 20:48.80; 6. Isabelle Walley, Miles City, 21:13.33; 7. Jayna Hennning, Miles City, 21:57.73; 8. Evelyn Miller, Lewistown, 22:15.58; 9. Natalie Notbohm, Miles City, 22:34.34; 10. Haley Rigler, Livingston, 22:42.06.

