Joliet Invitational
Boys
Team scores: Red Lodge 34, Huntley Project 43, Colstrip 65, Shepherd 71.
Top 10: Elijah Quick, RL, 18:33.52; Brandon Emineth, RL, 18:42.60; Alex Nelson, HP, 18:44.45; Kevin Graves, HP, 19:10.93; Shane McTaggart, Cols, 19:18.32; Elias Vesbach, Colu, 19:38.03; James Plymale, Colu, 19:39.38; Bryce Williams, Jol, 19:56.64; Isaac Voorhies, RL, 20:13.98; Preston Openshaw, She, 20:51.41.
Girls
Team scores: Red Lodge 23, Huntley Project 45, Shepherd 57.
Top 10: Natalie Wood, SG, 21:10.11; Kelsey Plymale, Colu, 21:46.80; Bailey Binando, RL, 21:50.78; Brayli Reimer, RL, 21:54.83; Natalie Lile, HP, 22:21.17; Gretchen Donally, HP, 22:49.71; Zoey Stroop, Cols, 23:00.79; Brooke Binando, RL, 23:03.32; Gracie Bradley, Cols, 23:50.78; Aya Moore, RL, 24:00.75.
