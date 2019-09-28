Mountain West Classic

University of Montana Golf Course

Saturday

at Missoula

Boys

Top 10 teams: 1, Bozeman, 65; 2, Missoula Hellgate, 94; 3, Lewis and Clark (WA), 149; 4, Central Valley (WA), 154; 5, Gonzaga Prep (WA), 167; 6, Missoula Sentinel, 257; 7, Helena, 276; 8, Billings Senior, 317; 9, Kalispell Glacier, 342; 10, Lewistown, 363.

Top 30 individuals: 1, Wil Smith, Lewis and Clark (WA), 15:35.36; 2, Jacob Easton, University, 15:47.82; 3, Jonas Bears, Gonzaga Prep (WA), 15:56.03; 4, Simon Hill, Glacier, 16:03.58; 5, Ian Curtis, Hellgate, 16:03.82; 6, Sam Fulbright, Lewistown, 16:08.49; 7, Tyler Hunter, Central Valley (WA), 16:09.19; 8, Griffin May, Bozeman, 16:11.92; 9, Owen Smith, Billings Senior, 16:17.00; 10, Ignatius Fitzgerald, Hellgate, 16:19.09; 11, Lukas Horejsi, Hellgate, 16:19.31; 12, Xander Danenhauer, Bozeman, 16:19.49; 13, Stirling Marshall-Pryde, Bozeman, 16:23.02; 14, Caleb Hornung, Billings West, 16:23.32; 15, Xander Thompson, Century (ID), 16:24.60; 16, Jesse Dimich-Louvet, Billings Senior, 16:26.38; 17, Patrick North, Lewis and Clark, 16:27.46; 18, William Hodgson, Bozeman, 16:30.44; 19, Seth Wyatt, Bozeman, 16:32.36; 20, Caleb Kartchner, Central Valley (WA), 16:35.12; 21, Sam Anderson, Gonzaga Prep (WA), 16:35.90; 22, Justin Stirpe, Joel Ferris (WA), 16:36.89; 23, Jonathan Wheeler, Bozeman, 16:36.89; 24, Mckay Hunter, Sentinel, 16:37.08; 25, Dylan Wichman, Billings Central, 16:40.75; 26, Danny Maxwell, Lewis and Clark, 16:42.22; 27, Alex Wright, Central Valley (WA), 16:44.32; 28, Finn Bentler, Billings Senior, 16:44.63; 29, Ben Morrison, Manhattan Christian, 16:45.74; 30, Jonah Fisher, Helena, 16:47.88.

Girls

Top 10 teams: 1, Bozeman, 40; 2, Missoula Hellgate, 78; 3, Post Falls (ID), 125; 4, Lewis and Clark (WA), 127; 5, Helena, 138; 6, Central Valley (WA), 197; 7, Kalispell Flathead, 246; 8, Missoula Sentinel, 277; 9, Billings West, 327; 10, Joel Ferris (WA), 348.

Top 30 individuals: 1, Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 18:08.80; 2, Elena Vandersloot, Billings Senior, 18:32.80; 3, Sage Brooks, Hellgate, 18:39.65; 4, Alex Moore, Bozeman, 18:47.35; 5, Abby Kendrick, Hellgate, 18:47.54; 6, Sydney Shanahan, Post Falls (ID), 18:53.80; 7, Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 18:59.36; 8, Terra Trom, Bozeman, 18:59.36; 9, Samantha Wood, Post Falls (ID), 19:03.85; 10, Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 19:07.88; 11, Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 19:16.03; 12, Brynnli Poulsen, Hamilton, 19:19.61; 13, Alli Keith, Billings West, 19:20.92; 14, Riley Moore, Bozeman, 19:25.62; 15, Bailey Shanahan, Post Falls (ID), 19:39.83; 16, Alice Groza, Lewis and Clark (WA), 19:50.32; 17, Aayiana Fuller, University, 19:52.99; 18, Ila Davis, Lewis and Clark (WA), 19:55.22; 19, Halle Caviness, Joel Ferris (WA), 19:55.54; 20, Sabrina Bryant, Hellgate, 19:55.57; 21, Kylee Shakespeare, Central Valley (WA), 19:55.60; 22, Hailey Nielson, Butte, 19:57.66; 23, Brooke Stayner, Sentinel, 19:58.57; 24, Odessa Zentz, Helena, 19:58.57; 25, Izzy Munro, Hellgate, 19:58.86; 26, Rylie Schoenfeld, Helena, 19:58.86; 27, Emma Stolte, Townsend, 20:02.57; 28, Angelyca Chapman, Lake City (ID), 20:03.52; 29, Naomi Butler, Lewis and Clark, 20:08.59; 30, Kynsie Schmidt, Great Falls CMR, 20:09.08.

St. Labre Invitational

Boys 

Team scores: St. Labre 27, Huntley Project 74, Lodge Grass 80, Columbus 118, Shepherd 124, Joliet 130, Colstrip 145.

Top 10 finishers: 1. Tegan Medicine Bull, St. Labre, 17:39.05; Chance Alden, St. Labre, 18:18.89; Gerrit Punt, St. Labre, 18:23.69; Shane McTaggart, Colstrip, 18:36.40; Hunter Sheils, Columbus, 18:59.33; Gavyn Bickel, Roberts, 19:04.19; Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 19:06.81; Zane Plain Feather, Plenty Coups, 19:08.57 Daiyvion White, Lodge Grass, 19:09.06; Inious Flatmouth, St. Labre, 19:16.15.

Girls 

Team scores: Colstrip 42, Lodge Grass 47, St Labre 66, Shepherd 79, Roundup 125, Joliet 131.

Top 10 finishers: Hayle Burns, Colstrip, 19:39.14; Kelsey Plymale, Columbus, 20:08.34; Zoey Stroop, Colstrip, 20:33.24; Shantell Pretty On Top, Lodge Grass, 20:42.85; Destynee Two Moons, St. Labre, 20:56.98; Catey Kimble, Columbus, 21:58.40; Tyressa Pretty On Top, Lodge Grass, 22:00.01; Lena Standsoverbull, Plenty Coups, 22:12.68; Serena FlatLip, Plenty Coups, 22:19.86; Rayne DiTonno, Colstrip, 22:34.61.

