Amend Park Meet
Tuesday
at Billings
Boys
Team scores: Hardin 26, Lewistown 49, Laurel 87, Havre 89, Miles City 130, Lockwood 170.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Ben Archer, Lewistown, 6:53.08; 2. Bryson Rogers, Hardin, 16:57.89; 3. Tayjon Joe, Hardin, 17:05.46; 4. Tegan Medicine Bull, Hardin, 17:16.79; 5. Dylan Paris, Laurel, 17:19.01; 6. Jalen Robinson, Lewistown, 17:28.83; 7. Dylan Young, Havre, 18:04.74; 8. Taylan Alden, Hardin, 18:12.85; 9. Andrew Stump, Hardin, 18:14.62; 10. Wyatt Elam, Lewistown, 18:18.55; 11. Jack Layton, Miles City, 18:19.86; 12. Elias Stops, Hardin, 18:20.01; 13. Royce Robinson, Lewistown, 18:23.67; 14. Caleb Tomac, Havre, 18:23.74; 15. Alduran Takes Enemy, Hardin, 18:23.85.
Girls
Team scores: Laurel 45, Havre 50, Miles City 54, Lewistown 93, Hardin 103.
Top 15 individuals: 1. Andria Mourich, Laurel, 19:41.84; 2. Grace Timm, Laurel, 20:42.44; 3. Sadie Filius, Havre, 20:51.99; 4. Ellie Brown, Miles City, 20:52.21; 5. Isabelle Walley, Miles City, 20:56.16; 6. Ruby Smith, Laurel, 20:59.86; 7. Tamera O'Leary, Havre, 21:22.98; 8. Lauren Taylor, Laurel, 21:49.15; 9. Hannah Haslem, Havre, 21:55.47; 10. Madison Kehler, Hardin, 22:17.46; 11. Jayna Henning, Miles City, 22:38.40; 12. Loy Waid, Havre, 22:42.71; 13. Evelyn Miller, Lewistown, 22:47.33; 14. Fallon Real Bird, Hardin, 22:52.69; 15. Alex Naber, Lewistown, 22:54.69.
