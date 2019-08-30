Billings Invitational

Friday at Amend Park

Boys

Team scores: 1, Dickinson (N.D.) 104; 2, Helena 106; 3, Billings West 110; 4, Lewistown 139; 5, Billings Senior 154; 6, Bozeman 203; 7, Billings Skyview 232; 8, Hardin 239; 9, Cody (Wyo.) 271; 10, Helena Capital 276; 11, Powell (Wyo.) 283; 12, Laurel 307; 13, Worland (Wyo.) 358; 14, Belgrade 364; 15, Red Lodge 382; 16, Glasgow 384; 17, Miles City 421; 18, St. Labre 426; 19, Billings Central 476; 20, Lodge Grass 489; 21, Colstrip 566.

Individual (top 10): Brady Yoder, Dic, 15:13.22; Owen Smith, Sen, 15:45.92; Sam Fulbright, Lew, 15:55.64; Jonah Fisher, Helena, 16:17.2; Owen Preston, Cody, 16:17.93; Dylan Wichman, Central, 16:18.28; Aiden Jung, Dic, 16:20.42; Caleb Hansen, Dic, 16.22.65; Jesse Dimich-Louvet, Sen, 16:26.04; Caleb Hornung, West, 16:31.33.

Girls

Team scores: 1, Helena 44; 2, Hardin 102; 3, Billings West 114; 4, Cody (Wyo.) 127; 5, Helena Capital 154; 6, Bozeman 155; 7, Billings Skyview 186; T-8, Laurel 216; T-8, Billings Senior 216; 10, Worland (Wyo.) 286; 11, Lewistown 300; T-12, Red Lodge 318; T-12, Colstrip 318; 14, Powell 341; 15, Miles City 380; 16, Belgrade 394; 17, Lovell (Wyo.) 416.

Individual (top 10): Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 17:57.27; Riley Smith, Cody, 18:26.26; Elena Vandersloot, Sen, 18:35.51; Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, Sky, 18:39.11; Hayley Burns, Col, 18:45.18; Grace Timm, Laurel, 19:22.58; Alli Keith, West, 19:25.73; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 19:31.79; Baylee Stafford, Cody, 19:34.4; Alyssa Plant, Helena, 19:39.34.

