Melstone Meet

Boys

Individuals: Gavyn Bickel, Roberts, 19:23.64; Joe Allen, Roberts, 20:21.36; Krayle Stormer, Circle, 21:29.05; Wiley Stensvad, Melstone, 22:30.17; Colby Thurston, Melstone, 23:45.64; Gus Adams, Melstone, 25:13.70; Gavin Smith, Melstone, 26:30.49; Josh Strong, Fromberg, 27:16.45; Brody Dobson, Fromberg, 28:30.95; Gage Smith, Melstone, 28.46.92; Christian Olson, Fromberg, 31:54.92.

Girls

Individuals: Abby Hoffman, Park City, 23:16.99; Tasha Dedmore, Park City, 26:40.36; Cassie Olsen, Circle, 26:50.30; Tavie Nelson, Circle, 27:48.17; Tina Hogan, Circle, 30:51.11; Jaycie Lowery, Fromberg, 32:57.95.

