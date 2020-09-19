Cross country

Scottie Invitational

at Glasgow

Girls

Team scores: 1. Glasgow 36, 2. Glendive 40, 3. Sidney 79, 4. Fairview 113, 5. Malta 118, 6. Whitewater 122.

Top 10 individuals: Iris McKean, Glasgow, 19:45.34; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 19:54.76; Emily See, Glasgow, 21:29.05; Sayler Stewart, Westby-Grenora, 21:32.89; Mia Handran, Scobey, 21:41.29; Kayli Olson, Culbertson, 22:49.10; Piper Ruffing, Wolf Point, 23:11.99; Autumn Bergum, Culbertson, 23:39.22; Hannah Beach, Glendive, 23:40.40; Makayle Anderson, Sidney, 23:45.05.

Boys

Team scores: 1. Glasgow 37, 2. Richey-Lambert 50, 3. Wolf Point 58, 4. Sidney 98, 5. Glendive 100.

Top 10 individuals: Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 15:54.63; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 16:57.19; Carl Zabrocki, Glasgow, 17:25.51; Cody Harrington, Glendive, 18:05.57; Bergen Miller, Glasgow, 18:17.19; Matthew Ellerton, Richey-Lambert, 18:24.83; Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 18:28.79; Lane Thompson, Glasgow, 18:34.67; Ethan Blount, Wolf Point, 18:37.75; Reed Larsen, Glasgow, 18:50.92.

