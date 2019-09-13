Glendive Invitational

Jaycee West Park

Girls 5K

1, Padden, Lauren, Glasgow, 22:37.16. 2, Eggert, Shawna, Richey-Lambert, 23:09.73. 3, Crighton, Julia, Dawson County, 23:12.15. 4, Stinnett, Abigail, Dawson County, 23:40.66. 5, Nelson, Lexi, Sidney, 23:49.79. 6, Mittelstaed, Ryliegh, Dawson County, 23:51.60. 7, Campbell, Hamyanie, Wolf Point, 24:05.22. 8, Walker, Kasidi, Dawson County, 24:09.70. 9, Four Star, Kamea, Wolf Point, 24:20.14. 10, Beck, Kira, Glasgow, 24:26.34.

Boys 5K

1, Overby, Wilson, Glasgow, 16:48.26. 2, Ackerman, Zander, Wolf Point, 17:08.28. 3, Skartved, Justin, Dawson County, 18:08.94. 4, Harrington, Cody, Dawson County, 18:28.20. 5, Zabrocki, Carl, Glasgow, 18:34.83. 6, Grigsby, Calob, Dawson County, 18:47.84. 7, Miller, Bergen, Glasgow, 19:11.84. 8, Meiers, Jacob, Glasgow, 19:16.68. 9, Thompson, Lane, Glasgow, 19:21.39. 10, Spotted Wolf, August, Wolf Point, 19:29.94.

