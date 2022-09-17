Scottie Invitational
at Glasgow
GIRLS
Team scores: Miles City 55, Glasgow 65, Havre 72, Poplar 83, Scobey 130, Culbertson 143, Chinook 145, Richey-Lambert 214, Brockton 226.
Top 10: Tanae Baker, Glas, 19:37.05; Emily See, Glas, 19:45.88; Greta Tooke, MC, 19:59.53; Anna Terry, Chin, 20:02.98; Hailey Gingery, Hav, 20:17.25; Mya Green, Sco, 20:37.00; Jayla Meldrum, Hav, 21:02.08; Mia Handran, Sco, 21:11.03; Peyton Frame, MC, 21:14.08; Ellie Brow, MC, 21:16.31.
BOYS
Team scores: Miles City 44, Glasgow 45, Havre 65, Poplar 83, Fort Benton 120, Scobey 129.
Top 10: Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 16:29.00; Reed Larsen, Glas, 16:42.03; Gage Gunther, MC, 17:07.31; Brody Henry, Hav, 17:32.10; Matthew Ellerton, Richey-Lambert, 17:51.48; Jack Layton, MC, 18:03.17; Kyler Holinde, Glas, 18:09.92; Zach May, Hav, 18:09.99; Maverick Niece, MC, 18:27.80; Kelby Bauer, Wolf Point, 18:53.63.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.