Scottie Invitational

at Glasgow

GIRLS

Team scores: Miles City 55, Glasgow 65, Havre 72, Poplar 83, Scobey 130, Culbertson 143, Chinook 145, Richey-Lambert 214, Brockton 226.

Top 10: Tanae Baker, Glas, 19:37.05; Emily See, Glas, 19:45.88; Greta Tooke, MC, 19:59.53; Anna Terry, Chin, 20:02.98; Hailey Gingery, Hav, 20:17.25; Mya Green, Sco, 20:37.00; Jayla Meldrum, Hav, 21:02.08; Mia Handran, Sco, 21:11.03; Peyton Frame, MC, 21:14.08; Ellie Brow, MC, 21:16.31.

BOYS

Team scores: Miles City 44, Glasgow 45, Havre 65, Poplar 83, Fort Benton 120, Scobey 129.

Top 10: Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 16:29.00; Reed Larsen, Glas, 16:42.03; Gage Gunther, MC, 17:07.31; Brody Henry, Hav, 17:32.10; Matthew Ellerton, Richey-Lambert, 17:51.48; Jack Layton, MC, 18:03.17; Kyler Holinde, Glas, 18:09.92; Zach May, Hav, 18:09.99; Maverick Niece, MC, 18:27.80; Kelby Bauer, Wolf Point, 18:53.63. 

