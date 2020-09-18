High school cross country
Billings Public Schools meet
at Amend Park
Boys
Team scores: 1. Bozeman 41; 2. Billings West 53; 3. Billings Skyview 106; 4. Great Falls 124; 5. Great Falls CMR 128; 6. Belgrade 132; 7. Bozeman Gallatin 134; 8. Billings Senior 172.
Top 25 individuals: Stirling Marshall-Pryde, Bozeman, 16.38.87; Caleb Hornung, West, 16:46.17; Samuel Nash, Belgrade, 16:47.37; Xander Danenhauer, Bozeman, 16:58.45; Mac Palmer, Great Falls, 16:58.4; Connor Neil, Bozeman, 17:06.71; Jaxon Straus, West, 17:08.67; Gavin Budge, Skyview, 17:11.87; Micah Abrams, West, 17:13.22; Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 17:16.2; Joe Johns, Bozeman, 17:22.46; Joey Loveless, West, 17:22.52; Ciaran Molloy, CMR, 17:28.53; Andrew Denegar, CMR, 17:28.66; Cooper McCormack, Belgrade, 17:32.5; Connor Chase, Skyview, 17:32.99; Alex Benner, Skyview, 17:37.96; Kory’ien Boomer Taylen, Senior, 17:40.03; Noah Cunningham-Baker, Bozeman, 17:45.41; Garrett Nelson, Great Falls, 17:51.42; Valon Haslem, Great Falls, 17:54.03; Thomas Hicks, Gallatin, 17:59.7; Seth Petsch, West, 17:59.97; Isaac Goudy, Senior, 18:00.24; Bridger Wilkes, Bozeman, 18:07.4.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Bozeman 17; 2. Bozeman Gallatin 71; 3. Billings Skyview 81; 4. Billings West 82; 5. Great Falls CMR 128; 6. Belgrade 153; 7. Billings Senior 182.
Top 25 individuals: Natalie Nicholas, Bozeman, 19:15.86; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 19:25.03; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 19:35.14; Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, Skyview, 19:36.26; Molly Sherman, Bozeman, 19:41.29; Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 19:52.92; Alli Keith, West, 20:03.68; Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 20:06.77; Hannah Lukasik, West, 20:16.39; Polly Meshew, Bozeman, 20:20.42; Alexis Holton, Gallatin, 20:53.72; Nomi Friedman, Bozeman, 21:01.92; Isis Haslem, Great Falls, 21:03.23; Breckyn Kornachuk, Gallatin, 21:16.25; Jaycie Franco, Skyview, 21:20.8; Lilyann Macfarlane, Gallatin, 21:31.39; Bella Childre, Gallatin, 21:51.09; Ashley LeFevre, Skyview, 21:51.3; Madison Oxford, West, 21:53.34;Kendra Lien, Senior, 21:55.22; Penelope Macfarlane, Gallatin, 21:59.9; Mikayla McClintock, West, 22:00.52; Kamree Baumann, CMR, 22:01.32; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 22:08.9; Hannah Giese, Belgrade, 22:30.97.
