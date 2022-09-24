Lockwood 7 on 7
Boys
Team scores: Manhattan Christian 18, Lockwood 77, Lodge Grass 79, St. Labre 81, Poplar 111, Plenty Coups 143, Shepherd 175.
Top 10: Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 17:30.2; Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 17:53.4; Shaphan Hubner, Manhattan Christian, 18:12.3; Nathan Adams, Manhattan Christian, 18:13.3; Mehki Ladson, Lockwood, 18:28.0; Seth Amunruh, Manhattan Christian, 19:22.5; Seth Stevenson, St. Labre, 19:38.8; Kelby Bauer, Wolf Point, 19:47.1; Cavan Visser, Manhattan Christian, 19:47.4; Koban Yellowrobe, St. Labre, 19:57.6.
Girls
Team scores: Poplar 22, Shepherd 33.
Top 10: Jadyn Vandyken, Manhattan Christian, 21:11.6; Reinita Irizarry, Poplar, 22:55.8; Jazymyn Carry Water, Poplar, 23:35.6; Kylynn Stopps, Lockwood, 24:01.1; Adyson Kring, Shepherd, 24:12.2; Mattie Falls Down, Poplar, 24:24.5; Julie Garcia, Billings Senior, 24:31.4; Adeline Warneke, Shepherd, 24:41.8; Ruby Carter, Billings Senior, 24:52.9; Tori Venema, Manhattan Christian, 24:55.3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.