Lockwood 7 on 7

Boys

Team scores: Manhattan Christian 18, Lockwood 77, Lodge Grass 79, St. Labre 81, Poplar 111, Plenty Coups 143, Shepherd 175.

Top 10: Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 17:30.2; Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 17:53.4; Shaphan Hubner, Manhattan Christian, 18:12.3; Nathan Adams, Manhattan Christian, 18:13.3; Mehki Ladson, Lockwood, 18:28.0; Seth Amunruh, Manhattan Christian, 19:22.5; Seth Stevenson, St. Labre, 19:38.8; Kelby Bauer, Wolf Point, 19:47.1; Cavan Visser, Manhattan Christian, 19:47.4; Koban Yellowrobe, St. Labre, 19:57.6.

Girls

Team scores: Poplar 22, Shepherd 33.

Top 10: Jadyn Vandyken, Manhattan Christian, 21:11.6; Reinita Irizarry, Poplar, 22:55.8; Jazymyn Carry Water, Poplar, 23:35.6; Kylynn Stopps, Lockwood, 24:01.1; Adyson Kring, Shepherd, 24:12.2; Mattie Falls Down, Poplar, 24:24.5; Julie Garcia, Billings Senior, 24:31.4; Adeline Warneke, Shepherd, 24:41.8; Ruby Carter, Billings Senior, 24:52.9; Tori Venema, Manhattan Christian, 24:55.3.

Tags

Load comments