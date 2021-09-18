Cross country

Mountain West Classic

at Missoula

Team scores

Top 15 (of 56): 1. Idaho Falls 100, 2. Missoula Sentinel 170, 3. Thunder Ridge (Idaho) 186, 4. Missoula Hellgate 195, 5. Lewis and Clark (Wash.) 197, 6. Hamilton 206, 7. Mead (Wash.) 213, 8. Bozeman 218, 9. Billings West 305, 10. Helena Capital 330, 11. Great Falls 339, 12. Bozeman Gallatin 361, 13. Corvallis 391, 14. Belgrade 465, 15. Kalispell Flathead 482.

Individuals

Top 10: 1. Luke Athay, Idaho Falls, 15:42.9; 2. Evan Bruce, Lewis and Clark, 15:58.6; 3. Seth Bingham, Thunder Ridge, 16:00.4; 4. Tanner Klumph, Sentinel, 16:02.1; 5. Sam Ells, Glacier, 16:05.6; 6. Finneas Colescott, Hellgate, 16:12.0; 7. Chase Green, Sentinel, 16:19.2; 8. Brian Bowers, Lewis and Clark, 16:20.3; 9. Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 16:20.5; 10. Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 16:22.8.

Girls

Team scores

Top 15 (of 44): 1. Bozeman 106, 2. Helena 148, 3. Lewis and Clark (Wash.) 149, 4. Idaho Falls 182, 5. Missoula Hellgate 186, 6. Billings West 193, 7. Thunder Ridge (Idaho) 215, 8. Kalispell Flathead 228, 9. Post Falls (Idaho) 233, 10. Bozeman Gallatin 263, 11. Hardin 270, 12. Helena Capital 272, 13. Columbia Falls 360, 14. Great Falls CMR 419, 15. Laurel 474.

Individuals

Top 10: 1. Samantha Wood, Post Falls, 18:14.0; 2. Annastasia Peters, Post Falls, 18:24.9; 3. Kensey May, Hellgate, 18:30.4; 4. Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 18:48.3; 5. Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 18:51.0; 6. Courtney Earl, Thunder Ridge, 18:53.7; 7. Lindsey Paulson, Belt-Centerville, 19:09.9; 8. Lilli Rumsey Eash, Flathead, 19:23.3; 9. Elanor Eddington, Idaho Falls, 19:28.4; 10. Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 19:30.6.

