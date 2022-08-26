Billings Invitational
at Amend Park
Boys
Team scores: Sheridan 79, Billings West 114, Bozeman Gallatin 135, Cody (Wyo.) 142, Worland (Wyo.) 161, Belgrade 173, Helena 190, Dickinson 256, Helena Capital 265, Laurel 267, Hardin 318, Powell (Wyo.) 335, Columbus 381, Billings Skyview 383, Tongue River (Wyo.) 398, Joliet 408, Glasgow 415, Billings Central 435, Lockwood 438, Billings Senior 438, Lewistown 568.
Top 25 individuals: Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 16:09.68; Daniel Merritt, Powell, 16:09.72; Austin Akers, Sheridan, 16:16.14; Jaxon Straus, West, 16:18.21; Greyson Piseno, Central, 16:20.05; Charlie Hulbert, Cody, 16:26.63; Brody Romano, Capital, 16:35.05; Mason Moler, West, 16:41; Al Spotted, Tongue River, 16:41.15; Wilson Schmidt, Belgrade, 16:56.04; Landrum Wiley, Sheridan, 17:07.27; Reed Larsen, Glasgow, 17:07.72; Trajan Swalstad, Worland, 17:08.86; Robby Miller, Sheridan, 17:15.37; Nash Coley, Gallatin, 17:15.57; Brodie Tirrell, Belgrade, 17:16.62; Keiran Boyle, Capital, 17:19.58; Riley Nielsen, Cody, 17:22.18; Henry Sund, Helena, 17:25.49; Jack Bishop, Worland, 17:30.28; Kiedis MacFarlane, Gallatin, 17:30.42; Aidan Moran, Sheridan, 17:33.34; Elias Stops at Pretty Places, Hardin, 17:36.26; Eli Hansen, Dickinson, 17:37.14; Tyler Hutton, Laurel, 17:37.43.
Girls
Team scores: Hardin 43, Cody (Wyo.) 82, Bozeman Gallatin 105, Helena Capital 157, Billings West 164, Sheridan (Wyo.) 170, Helena 174, Billings Skyview 203, Powell (Wyo.) 231, Belgrade 261, Columbus 277, Glasgow 279, Lewistown 314, Red Lodge 317, Billings Central 441, Billings Senior 470.
Top 25 individuals: Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 19:15.17; Taylen Stinson, Cody, 19:16.65; Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 19:17.91; Maria Aragon, Hardin, 19:22.85; Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, 19:43.08; Zena Tapia, Worland, 19:59.60; Taylee Chirrick, West, 20:07.46; Katie Combs, West, 20:10.94; Emily See, Glasgow, 20:12.17; Alexis Brauer, Skyview, 20:14.96; Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 20:17.26; Zoey Real Bird, Hardin, 20:21.26; Isabel Ross, Gallatin, 20:26.13; Kelsey Plymale, Columbus, 20:26.83; Ryleigh Kleinke, Sidney, 20:27.78; Mercedes Jackson, Cody, 20:29.29; Keira Jackson, Cody, 20:32.24; Emma Compton, Capital, 20:33.16; Ava Stafford, Cody, 20:36.17; Sophie Nedens, Hardin, 20:38.70; Avery Gerdes, Project, 20:50.60; Tanae Baker, Glasgow, 20:52.37; Kinley Coley, Powell, 20:53.72; Hannah Giese, Belgrade, 20:57.65; Carly Cook, Laurel, 21:00.47.
NOTE: For complete results, visit competitivetiming.com .
