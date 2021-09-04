Cross Country

Hardin Invitational

Boys

Team scores: Hardin 20, Laurel 58, Miles City 83, Havre 94, Billings Central 154, Colstrip 154, Lewistown 195, Lockwood 208; Shepherd 218.

Top 10: 1, Caleb Tomac, Havre, 17:45.91; 2, Bryson Rogers, Hardin, 17:52.74; 3, Alduran Takes Enemy, Hardin, 18:03.42; 4, Andrew Stump, Hardin, 18:04.78; 5, Elias Stops at Pretty Places, Hardin, 18:22.96; 6, Tayjon Joe, Hardin, 18:32.41; 7, Gage Gunther, Miles City, 18:54.69; 8, Tyler Hutton, Laurel, 18:56.23; 9, Dylan Paris, Laurel, 18:59.13; 10, Pason Gage, Laurel, 19:10.97.

Girls

Team scores: Hardin 25, Laurel 67, Miles City 102, Lewistown 104, Colstrip 107, Havre 132, Shepherd 167, Billings Central 216, Park City 221. 

Top 10: 1, Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 21:05.48; 2, Lauren Taylor, Laurel, 21:30.55; 3, Sophie Nedens, Hardin, 21:38.29; 4, Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 21:39.88; 5, Mallory Jones, Moorcroft, 21:49.17; 6, Dierra Takes Enemy, Hardin, 22:08.85; 7, Malea Egan, Colstrip, 22:30.70; 8, Ava Robinson, Lewistown, 22:50.85; 9, Rachel Rasmussen, Broadus, 23:05.49; 10, Hailey Gingery, Havre, 23:06.32.

Belgrade Invitational

Boys

Team Scores: Bozeman Gallatin 45, Billings West 49, Belgrade 73, Manhattan Christian 94, Butte 146, Bozeman 147, Billings Senior 168, Manhattan 186.

Top Ten: 1, Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 16:20; 2, Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 16:24; 3, Jaxon Straus, 4, Mason Moler, Billings West, 16:48; 5, Ben Steadman, Dillon, 16;51; 6, Micha Abrams, Billings West, 17:01; 7, Gavin Budge, Billings Skyview, 17:09; 8, Samuel Nash, Belgrade, 17:09; 9, Nash Coley, Gallatin, 17:21; 10, Brodie Tirrell, Belgrade, 17:30.

Girls

Team Scores: Bozeman Gallatin 51, Billings West 61, Billings Skyview 87, Bozeman 110; Townsend 113, Manhattan 117; Belgrade 149, Manhattan Christian 173.

Top Ten: 1, Emma Stolte, Townsend, 19:18; 2, Renee Parker, Jefferson, 19:44; 3, Ali Keith, Billings West, 20:11; 4, Katie Combs, Billings West, 20:16; 5, Hannah Lukasik, Billings West, 20:29; 6, Alexis Holton, Gallatin, 20:32; 7, Penelope MacFarlane, Gallatin, 20:47; 8, Lilyann MacFarlane, Gallatin, 20:50; 9, Jaycie Franco, Billings Skyview, 20:54; 10, Hannah Giese, Belgrade, 21:03.

