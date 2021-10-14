Billings City Meet

GIRLS

Team scores: Billings West 28, Billings Skyview 30, Billings Senior 72.

Individual order of finish: Ali Keith, West, 19:09.72; Taylee Chirrick, West, 20:17.37; Jaycie Franco, Skyview, 20:27.27; Toree Manning, SKyview, 20:39.23; TJ Chirrick, West, 20:57.04; Ashley Lefevre, SKyview, 21:09.47; Halle Crowther, West, 21:12.86; Alexis Brauer, Skyview, 21:14.68; Syd Morris, Skyview, 21:14.90; Nora Sundstrom, Senior, 21:45.76; Madeline Tranel, Skyview, 21:48.88; Carissa Christensen, Skyview, 21:50.35; Kendal Wells, West, 22:05.93; Ruby Carter, Senior, 22:28.89; Margaret Bieber, Senior, 23:04.70; Abby Ottman, Senior, 23:05.50; Ula Jones, Senior, 23:32.51.

BOYS

Team scores: Billings West 21, Billings Senior 49, Billings Skyview 64.

Individual order of finish: Micah Abrams, West, 16:36.38; Mason Moler, West, 16:44.08; Jaxon Straus, West, 16:51.12; Gavin Budge, Skyview, 16:56.15; Syler Pizzolato, Senior, 17:13.26; Kory'len Boomer Taylen, Senior, 17:34.85; Noah Horning, West, 17:37.88; Owen Minton, West, 18:29.43; Nephi Whitegrass, Skyview, 18:35.92; Jacob Trainor, West, 18:43.41; Sennett Pizzolato, Senior, 18:45.16; Alex Peel, Senior, 18:47.42; Stecher Hefty, West, 18:47.64; Chandler Christensen, Skyview, 18:51.09; Andrew Pellandini, Senior, 18:59.41; Atticus Bradley, Senior, 19:00.17; Zander Trees, Senior, 19:00.23; Colter Watts, Skyview, 19:16.86; Tristan Smeltz, Skyview, 19:18.65; Jack Iverson, Skyview, 20:00.78; Shaun Madden, Skyview, 20:34.11.

