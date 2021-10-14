Billings City Meet
GIRLS
Team scores: Billings West 28, Billings Skyview 30, Billings Senior 72.
Individual order of finish: Ali Keith, West, 19:09.72; Taylee Chirrick, West, 20:17.37; Jaycie Franco, Skyview, 20:27.27; Toree Manning, SKyview, 20:39.23; TJ Chirrick, West, 20:57.04; Ashley Lefevre, SKyview, 21:09.47; Halle Crowther, West, 21:12.86; Alexis Brauer, Skyview, 21:14.68; Syd Morris, Skyview, 21:14.90; Nora Sundstrom, Senior, 21:45.76; Madeline Tranel, Skyview, 21:48.88; Carissa Christensen, Skyview, 21:50.35; Kendal Wells, West, 22:05.93; Ruby Carter, Senior, 22:28.89; Margaret Bieber, Senior, 23:04.70; Abby Ottman, Senior, 23:05.50; Ula Jones, Senior, 23:32.51.
BOYS
Team scores: Billings West 21, Billings Senior 49, Billings Skyview 64.
Individual order of finish: Micah Abrams, West, 16:36.38; Mason Moler, West, 16:44.08; Jaxon Straus, West, 16:51.12; Gavin Budge, Skyview, 16:56.15; Syler Pizzolato, Senior, 17:13.26; Kory'len Boomer Taylen, Senior, 17:34.85; Noah Horning, West, 17:37.88; Owen Minton, West, 18:29.43; Nephi Whitegrass, Skyview, 18:35.92; Jacob Trainor, West, 18:43.41; Sennett Pizzolato, Senior, 18:45.16; Alex Peel, Senior, 18:47.42; Stecher Hefty, West, 18:47.64; Chandler Christensen, Skyview, 18:51.09; Andrew Pellandini, Senior, 18:59.41; Atticus Bradley, Senior, 19:00.17; Zander Trees, Senior, 19:00.23; Colter Watts, Skyview, 19:16.86; Tristan Smeltz, Skyview, 19:18.65; Jack Iverson, Skyview, 20:00.78; Shaun Madden, Skyview, 20:34.11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.