Laurel triangular

Boys

Team scores: 1. Lewistown 20, 2. Laurel 41, 3. Billings Central 75.

Top 10 individuals: Jalen Robinson, Lewistown, 17:47.13; Ben Archer, Lewistown, 17:58.99; Dylan Paris, Laurel, 18:20.49; Dalton Haugen, Lewistown, 19:19.89; Colton Trostle, Laurel, 19:37.12; Wyatt Elam, Lewistown, 19:45.18; Michael De Guzman, Lewistown, 19:55.12; Christian Ross, Billings Central, 19:58.38; Ben Gertge, Lewistown, 20:17.69; Ethan Johnson, Laurel, 20:19.09.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Laurel 15, 2. Lewistown 41.

Top 10 individuals: Grace Timm, Laurel, 20:37.18; Carly Cook, Laurel, 21:09.18; Andria Mourich, Laurel, 21:23.44; Lauren Taylor, Laurel, 22:30.47; Ruby Smith, Laurel, 22:30.63; Winnie Phansombun, Lewistown, 24:19.68; Catherine De Guzman, Lewistown, 26:19.82; Ellie Fulbright, Lewistown, 26:41.89; June Lepage, Lewistown, 26:43.97; Natasha Noel, Laurel, 26:50.88.

