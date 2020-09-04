High school cross country

Hardin Invitational

Friday

Boys

Team scores: Hardin 15, Laurel 59, Miles City 69, Billings Central 102.

Individual results (top 25): Tegan Medicine Bull, HAR, 17:21.03; Jalen High Hawk, HAR, 17:28.15; Bryson Rogers, HAR, 17:28.36; Tayjon Joe, HAR, 17:28.49; Quaiden Whiteman, HAR, 17:31.33; Colton Trostle, LAU, 17:51.14; Andrew Stump, HAR, 17:54.61; Dylan Paris, LAU, 18:13.04; Alduran Takes Enemy, HAR, 18:16.07; Elias Stops at Pretty Places, HAR, 18:21.82; Taylan Alden, HAR, 18:52.04; Josiah Three Irons, HAR, 18:52.21; Maverick Niece, MC, 18:58.16; Caleb Mark, HAR, 18:58.66; Sam Layton, MC, 19:04.78; Jack Layton, MC, 19:05.23; Anthony Van Ballegooyen, LAU, 19:05.81; Pason Gage, LAU, 19:20.97; Jayden Morrow, MC, 19:27.55; Christian Ross, BC, 19:27.78; Christian Kay, BC, 19:35.35; Owen Foote, LAU, 19:35.98; Ethan Johnson, LAU, 19:35.98; Samuel Broyles, LAU, 19:51.94; Isaiah Van Ballegooyen, LAU, 19:53.69.

Girls

Team scores: Laurel 20, Hardin 43, Miles City 60.

Individual results (top 25): Grace Timm, LAU, 19:43.44; Carly Cook, LAU, 19:52.75; Andria Mourich, LAU, 20:00.23; Madison Harmer, HAR, 20:12.93; Ruby Smith, LAU, 21:14.92; Sophie Nedens, HAR, 21:26.94; Isabelle Walley, MC, 21:30.73; Ellie Brown, MC, 21:30.78; Lauren Taylor, LAU, 21:32.71; Mariah Aragon, HAR, 21:44.55; Dierra Takes Enemy, HAR, 21:48.17; Marion Hugs, HAR, 22:16.0; Jayna Henning, MC, 22:25.91; Madison Kehler, HAR, 23:05.8; Annamarie Caruso, MC, 23:18.45; Julia Big Hair, HAR, 23:21.12; Ellyse Moccasin, HAR, 23:26.28; Natalie Notbohm, MC, 23:38.03; Veronica Turck, MC, 23:54.1; Neveah Strait, HAR, 24:18.47; Fallon Real Bird, HAR, 24:26.36; Azalea Torralba, HAR, 24:34.91; Debra Don't Mix, HAR, 24:41.59; Mikel Shea Greenough, LAU, 24:48.91; Lexis Hogan, HAR, 25:02.13.

