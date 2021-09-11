Havre Invitational
Boys
Team scores: 1, Glasgow 41; 2, Havre 59; 3, Browning 69; 4, Fort Benton 118; 5, Plentywood 124; 6, Belt-Centerville 146; 7, Harlem 148.
Top 10: 1, Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 17:17.90; 2, Caleb Tomac, Havre, 17:22.60; 3, Kholby Spotted Wolf, Wolf Point, 17:29.50; 4, Asa Jassen, Belt-Centerville, 17:42.00; 5, Kyler Holinde, Glasgow, 17:56.10; 6, Reed Larson, Glasgow, 18:08.50; 7, Ethan Blount, Wolf Point, 18:17.50; 8, Jeremy Bockus, Browning, 18:25.20; 9, Preston Iron Heart, Browning 18:30.00; 10, Bergen Miller, Glasgow, 18:32.60.
Girls
Team scores: 1, Lewistown 46; 2, Havre 76; 3, Glasgow 83; 4, Belt-Centerville 103; 5, Plentywood 106; 6, Browning 110.
Top 10: 1, Lindsay Paulson, Belt-Centerville, 19:16.30; 2, Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 20:07.60; 3, Iris McKean, Glasgow, 20:12.20; 4, Kiara Iron heart, Browning, 20:48.50; 5, Tanae Baker, Glasgow, 21:34.80; 6, Ava Robinson, Lewistrown, 21:37.00; 7, Hailey Gingery, Havre, 21:59.80; 8, Samantha Wisher, Whitewater, 22:04:00; 9, Nikki Nau, Sunburst, 22:45.70; 10, Alexa Johnson, Fairfield, 22:52.20.
