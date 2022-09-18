Mountain West Classic
cross country meet
at the UM Golf Course, Missoula
Saturday
GIRLS
Top 20 team scores: 1, Bozeman, 149; 2, Hardin, 149; 3, Missoula Hellgate, 165; 4, Mead, 205; 5, Kalispell Flathead, 219; 6, Bozeman Gallatin, 248; 7, Coeur d'Alene, 249; 8, Columbia Falls, 278; 9, Corvallis, 290; 10, Post Falls, 319; 11, Helena Capital, 384; 12, Billings Skyview, 402; 13, Ridgeline, 402; 14, Central Valley, 429; 15, Billings West, 446; 16, Kalispell Glacier, 476; 17, University, 497; 18, Helena, 525; 19, Belgrade, 543; 20, Teton, 545.
Top 20 individuals: 1, Annastasia Peters, Post Falls, 17:47.76; 2, Logan Hofstee, East Valley, 18:20.19; 3, Nicole Bissell, Central Valley, 18:49.31; 4, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Flathead, 18:52.87; 5, Charlotte Cullen, Mead, 18:54.35; 6, Claire Rutherford, Gallatin, 18:59.76; 7, Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, 19:07.54; 8, Malia Bradford, Sentinel, 19:09.88; 9, Raegan Borg, Mead, 19:10.66; 10, Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 19:17.27; 11, Natalie Nicholas, Bozeman, 19:17.69; 12, Olivia May, Coeur d'Alene, 19:18.52; 13, Isabel Ross, Gallatin, 19:20.61; 14, Kaylynn Misner, Post Falls, 19:23.86; 15, Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 19:31.99; 16, Hazel Kunkel, Lake City, 19:39.23; 17, Katie Combs, West, 19:40.45; 18, Luci McCormick, Bozeman, 19:40.68; 19, Abby Crossley, East Valley, 19:41.53; 20, Aizalyn Flaten, Great Falls CMR, 19:45.71.
BOYS
Top 20 team scores: 1, Missoula Sentinel 102, 2, Coeur d'Alene, 131; 3, Lewis and Clark, 137; 4, Bozeman, 145; 5, Great Falls, 170; 6, Billings West, 308; 7, Missoula Hellgate, 328; 8, Whitefish, 333; 9, Helena, 365; 10, St. Ignatius, 365; 11, Bozeman Gallatin, 380; 12, Kalispell Flathead, 389; 13, Belgrade, 485; 14, Hardin, 494; 15, Manhattan Christian, 536; 16, Helena Capital, 545; 17, University, 566; 18, Corvallis, 576; 19, Laurel, 590; 20, Missoula Big Sky 605.
Top 20 individuals: 1, Weston Brown, Bozeman, 15:13.25; 2, Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 15:28.02; 3, Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 15:41.50; 4, Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 15.43.88; 5, Keagen Crosby, Sentinel, 15:54; 6, Maximus Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d'Alene, 15:54.09; 7, Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius, 15:55.89; 8, Evan Bruce, Lewis and Clark, 15:56.06; 9, Jaxon Straus, West, 15:56.99; 10, Mason Moller, West, 15:58.71; 11, Callum Coots, Sentinel, 16:06.89; 12, Jacob King, Coeur d'Alene, 16:07.83; 13, Charles Ledwith, Lewis and Clark, 16:14.68; 14, Brody Romano, Helena Capital, 16:24.17; 15, Greyson Piseno, Billings Central, 16:31.98; 16, Zackery Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d'Alene, 16:33.54; 17, Henry Ballinger, Helena, 16:33.70; 18, KJ Popiel, Bozeman, 16:34.91; 19, Quinn Newman, Sentinel, 16:36.18; 20, MacGwyer Palmer, Great Falls, 16:38.37.
NOTE: For complete results, visit competitivetiming.com .
