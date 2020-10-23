State cross country meet
Friday's results
at Rebecca Farm, Kalispell
Class A
Boys
Team scores: 1. Hamilton 35, 2. Hardin 54, 3. Columbia Falls 152, 4. Corvallis 156, 5. Ronan 172, 6. Lewistown 177, 7. Whitefish 185, 8. Livingston 185, 9. Polson 189, 10. Laurel 237, 11. Dillon 277, 12. Havre 297, 13. Miles City 343, 14. Billings Central 428, 15. Libby 434, 16. Glendive 479, 17. Sidney 489, 18. Lockwood 520, 19. Stevensville 590.
Top 25 individuals: 1. Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 16:17.52; 2. Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 16:40.26; 3. Brant Heiner, Ronan, 16:46.80; 4. Bryson Rogers, Hardin, 16:47.76; 5. Tanner Nead, Hamilton, 16:48.01; 6. Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 16:49.97; 7. Ben Archer, Lewistown, 16:51.64; 8. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 16:53.35; 9. Quaiden Whiteman, Hardin, 16:55.53; 10. Tegan Medicine Bull, Hardin, 16:55.68; 11. Lane Cole, Hamilton, 16:58.37; 12. Mason Sloan, Polson, 16:59.48; 13. Charlie Serafin, Livingston, 17:02.06; 14. Jalen High Hawk, Hardin, 17:04.38; 15. Michael Irvine, Ronan, 17:04.78; 16. Harrison Silverio, Hamilton, 17:08.92; 17. Tayjon Joe, Hardin, 17:09.39; 18. James Petersen, Columbia Falls, 17:13.78; 19. Andrew Durgan, Livingston, 17:19.14; 20. Mason Genovese, Whitefish, 17:20.78; 21. Dylan Paris, Laurel, 17:33.41; 22. Zachary Kunkel, Hamilton, 17:36.80; 23. Jalen Robinson, Lewistown, 17:37.88; 24. Yannis Jessop, Corvallis, 17:38.45; 25. Daniel Martin, Dillon, 17:38.81.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Laurel 50, 2. Columbia Falls 70, 3. Hardin 82, 4. Corvallis 92, 5. Polson 153, 6. Whitefish 197, 7. Havre 203, 8. Hamilton 226, 9. Miles City 230, 10. Livingston 239, 11. Frenchtown 260, 12. Lewistown 312, 13, Glendive 327, 14. Dillon 341, 15. Sidney 438, 16. Libby 488.
Top 25 individuals: 1. 12 Brynnli Poulsen, Hamilton, 19:02.30; 2. Andria Mourich, Laurel, 19:53.15; 3. Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls, 20:00.84; 4. Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 20:01.23; 5. Olivia Buoy, Corvallis, 20:01.94; 6. Carly Cook, Laurel, 20:02.56; 7. Madison Harmer, Hardin, 20:12.31; 8. Katie Gleason, Corvallis, 20:16.08; 9. Dierra Takes Enemy, Hardin, 20:18.99; 10. Ellianna Wester, Livingston, 20:27.07; 11. Grace Timm, Laurel, 20:28.52; 12. Ellie Brown, Miles City, 20:29.17; 13. Lauren Taylor, Laurel, 20:30.21; 14. Abigail Sherwood, Frenchtown, 20:31.98; 15. Halle Heninger, Polson, 20:32.08; 16. Laurie Davidson, Corvallis, 20:33.43; 17. Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 20:34.92; 18. Ruby Smith, Laurel, 20:36.55; 19. Paetra Cooke, Whitefish, 20:37.49; 20. Siri Erickson, Columbia Falls, 20:40.57; 21. Alyssa Blankenship, Columbia Falls, 20:41.55; 22. Emma McAllister, Columbia Falls, 20:50.22; 23. Anna Jessop, Corvallis, 21:00.49; 24. Marion Hugs, Hardin, 21:06.82; 25. Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 21:08.46.
Class B
Boys
Team scores: 1. Eureka 63, 2. Manhattan 85, 3. Three Forks 154, 4. Wolf Point 179, 5. Huntley Project 199, 6. Glasgow 209, 7. Townsend 213, 8. St. Ignatius 265, 9. Thompson Falls 316, 10. Bigfork 322, 11. Jefferson 333, 12. Red Lodge 334, 13. Cut Bank 365, 14. Harlem 396, 15. Poplar 439, 16. Deer Lodge 458, 17. Shepherd 478, 18. Colstrip 487, 19. Missoula Loyola 502, 20. Whitehall 537, 21. Anaconda 545, 22. Rocky Boy 617.
Top 25 individuals: 1. Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 17:16.85; 2. Justin Morgan, Thompson Falls, 17:17.69; 3. Chaidh Lochridge, Eureka, 17:43.43; 4. Aidan Thompson, Deer Lodge, 18:00.24; 5. Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 18:02.74; 6. Gavin Bates, Eureka, 18:02.89; 7. Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 18:05.85; 8. Elijah Quick, Red Lodge, 18:08.68; 9. Thomas Nuila, St Ignatius, 18:15.62; 10. Isaac Reynolds, Eureka, 18:19.99; 11. Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 18:21.09; 12. Layne Vanderby, Manhattan, 18:27.30; 13. Luke Meeker, Manhattan, 18:28.67; 14. Carl Zabrocki, Glasgow, 18:28.95; 15.Andrew Rush, St Ignatius, 18:36.83; 16. James Plymale, Columbus, 18:44.66; 17. Ian Kumle, Eureka, 18:45.82; 18. Alex Nelson, Huntley Project, 18:46.28; 19. Bryce Williams, Joliet, 18:46.32; 20. Garrett Golding, Three Forks, 18:46.42; 21. Bryon Fanning, Three Forks, 18:52.14; 22. Logan Hornung, Jefferson, 18:53.47; 23. Carson Blanchard, Manhattan, 18:55.35; 24. Beau Johnston, Three Forks, 18:56.23; 25. Zoran Lafrombois, St Ignatius, 18:56.98.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Townsend 59, 2. Manhattan 60, 3. Red Lodge 99, 4. Huntley Project 159, 5. Three Forks 192, 6. Shepherd 260, 7. Big Timber 284, 8. Glasgow 285, 9. Thompson Falls 310, 10. Eureka 313, 11. St. Ignatius 330, 12. Deer Lodge 365, 13. Anaconda 496, 14. Poplar 503, 15. Malta 503.
Top 25 individuals: 1. Hallie Hemenway, Manhattan, 20:10.99; 2. Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 20:24.11; 3. Emma Stolte, Townsend, 20:31.41; 4. Kelsey Plymale, Columbus, 20:40.08; 5. Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge, 20:44.95; 6. Natalie Lile, Huntley Project, 21:36.02; 7. Emily See, Glasgow, 21:37.89; 8. Bailey Taves, Townsend, 21:37.90; 9. Sarah Christensen, Townsend, 21:38.77; 10. Iris McKean, Glasgow, 21:53.37; 11. Madeline Severson, Manhattan, 21:57.01; 12; Justene Santi, Townsend, 21:59.14; 13. Jayden Woodland, Three Forks, 21:59.95; 14. Bailey Binando, Red Lodge, 22:04.20; 15. Saige Duffin, Manhattan, 22:15.69; 16. Rylee Cameron, Manhattan, 22:21.59; 17. Miah Fenno, Manhattan, 22:28.91; 18. Cedar Hunt, St Ignatius, 22:32.46; 19. Gretchen Donally, Huntley Project, 22:38.58; 20. Deanna Yung, Manhattan, 22:44.99; 21. Brooke Binando, Red Lodge, 22:49.49; 22. Kit Wiersema, Manhattan, 22:52.79; 23. Kodee Kolberg, Three Forks, 22:54.09; 24. Delaney Stearns, Jefferson, 22:59.27; 25. Taylor Lancaster, Eureka, 23:01.63.
