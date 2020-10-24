State cross country meets
Saturday's results
at Rebecca Farm, Kalispell
Class AA
Boys
Team scores: 1. Missoula Sentinel 59, 2. Missoula Hellgate 67, 3. Bozeman 69, 4. Billings West 128, 5. Great Falls 191, 6. Bozeman Gallatin 200, 7. Kalispell Glacier 206, 8. Helena Capital 213, 9. Helena 236, 10. Belgrade 248, 11. Billings Skyview 302, 12. Kalispell Flathead 309, 13. Billings Senior 349, 14. Great Falls CMR 369, 15. Butte 380, 16. Missoula Big Sky.
Top 25 individuals: 1. Stirling Marshall-Pryde, Bozeman, 16:35.40; 2. Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 16:46.95; 3. Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 16:53.22; 4. Miles Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 17:00.09; 5. Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 17:05.5; 6. Caleb Hornung, Billings West, 17:13.00; 7. Wyatt Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 17:16.48; 8. Samuel Nash, Belgrade, 17:18.78; 9. Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 17:19.63; 10. Xander Danenhauer, Bozeman, 17:19.83; 11. Connor Neil, Bozeman, 17:19.84; 12. Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 17:29.00; 13. Corbin Johnson, Missoula Sentinel, 17:30.68; 14. Robert Wagner, Helena, 17:31.93; 15. Jaxon Straus,Billings West, 17:33.44; 16. Gavin Groshelle, Great Falls, 17:34.35; 17. Mac Palmer,Great Falls, 17:35.18; 18. Colten Graham, Missoula Hellgate, 17:37.63; 19. Carlin Onstad, Helena Capital, 17:39.92; 20. Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 17:42.75; 21. Gabriel Felton, Kalispell Flathead, 17:43.55; 22. Brody Romano, Helena Capital, 17:45.92; 23. Joe Johns, Bozeman, 17:47.54; 24. Cody Hundhausen, Bozeman, 17:48.08; 25. Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 17:52.13.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Bozeman 43, 2. Missoula Hellgate 47, 3. Helena 98, 4. Kalispell Flathead 148, 5. Billings West 153, 6. Missoula Sentinel 160, 7. Bozeman Gallatin 165, 8. Helena Capital 205, 9. Billings Skyview 224, 10. Kalispell Glacier 277, 11. Great Falls CMR 332, 12. Butte 343, 13, Belgrade 376, 14. Missoula Big Sky 377, 15. Billings Senior 464.
Top 25 individuals: 1. Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 19:21.03; 2. Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 19:26.88; 3. Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 19:34.66; 4. Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 19:43.62; 5. Natalie Nicholas, Bozeman, 19:51.41; 6. Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 19:55.37; 7. Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 19:57.03; 8. Ali Keith, Billings West, 20:04.07; 9. Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 20:06.40; 10. Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, Billings Skyview, 20:10.62; 11. Molly Sherman, Bozeman, 20:31.52; 12. Polly Meshew, Bozeman, 20:31.83; 13. Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 20:35.71; 14. Odessa Zentz, Helena, 20:38.27; 15. Emma Nelson, Missoula Sentinel, 20:42.40; 16. Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 20:43.77; 17. Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 20:46.28; 18. Izzy Munro, Missoula Hellgate, 20:52.18; 19. Hannah Lukasik, Billings West, 20:56.71; 20. Rylie Schoenfeld, Helena, 21:00.98; 21. Stella Diaz, Missoula Hellgate, 21:02.91; 22. Hailey Nielson, Butte, 21:06.91; 23. Carly Ryan, Helena, 21:10.84; 24. Alexis Holton, Bozeman Gallatin, 21:10.97; 25. Lilyann MacFarlane, Bozeman Gallatin, 21:15.54.
Class C
Boys
Team scores: 1. Manhattan Christian 9, 2. Richey-Lambert 24, 3. Belt/Centerville 37, 4. Drummond 65, 5. Scobey 68, 6. Darby 75, 7. Twin Bridges 95, 8. Ennis 103, 9. Culbertson 115, 10. Heart Butte 145, 11. Melstone 154, 12. Fromberg 219.
Top 25 individuals: 1. Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 17:04.18; 2. Riley Schott, Manhattan Christian, 17:28.43; 3. Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 18:28.47; 4. Devan Walhof Jr., Manhattan Christian, 18:44.97; 5.3 Matt Kenney, Manhattan Christian, 19:10.56; 6. Nathan Adams, Manhattan Christian, 19:13.80; 7. Cullen Visser, Manhattan Christian, 19:30.95; 8. Asa Jassen, Belt/Centerville, 19:33.83; 9. Gavyn Bickel, Roberts, 19:45.42; 10. Samuel Bryant, Drummond, 19:53.12; 11. Nicholas Ellerton, Richey-Lambert, 19:58.04; 12. Matthew Ellerton, Richey-Lambert, 19:58.17; 13. Clayton Jassen, Belt/Centerville, 20:00.67; 14. Scott Parke, Drummond, 20:05.63; 15. Morgan Hendrickson, Twin Bridges, 20:13.13; 16. Cole Hepfner, Belt/Centerville, 20:13.51; 17. Joseph Allen, Roberts, 20:15.73; 18. Devon Southland, Scobey, 20:25.56; 19. Krayle Stormer, Circle, 20:36.07; 20. William Martin, Darby, 20:37.65; 21. Ty Leischner, Scobey, 20:37.88; 22. Jaden Koon, Sunburst, 20:45.67; 23. Cullen Duggan, Darby, 20:47.84; 24. Bridger Vogl, Belt/Centerville, 20:55.21; 25. Cody Hager, Manhattan Christian, 20:55.84.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Manhattan Christian 29, 2. Seeley-Swan 30, 3. Westby-Grenora 34, 4. Culbertson 54, 5. Drummond 62, 6. Belt/Centerville 64, 7. Scobey 74, 8. Plentywood 93, 9. Park City 103, 10. Sunburst 128, 11. Broadus 130, 12. Fairview 132, 13, Whitewater 150, 14. Circle 178, 15. Dodson 185.
Top 25 individuals: 1. Lindsey Paulson, Belt/Centerville, 20:50.75; 2. Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 21:51.68; 3. Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian, 23:16.32; 4. Mia Handran, Scobey, 23:33.81; 5. Elizabeth Field, Westby-Grenora, 23:35.38; 6. Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 23:36.91; 7. Sayler Stewart, Westby-Grenora, 23:37.43; 8. Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 23:38.88; 9. Maddie Yakos, Drummond, 23:51.39; 10. Allie Dale, Twin Bridges, 24:01.49; 11. Mali Kamerman, Manhattan Christian, 24:06.76; 12. Gracie Yakos, Drummond, 24:08.72; 13. Kayli Olson, Culbertson, 24:21.56; 14. Abigail Hoffman, Park City, 24:32.70; 15. Kiersten Vankirk, Manhattan Christian, 24:35.77; 16. Kyla Conley, Seeley-Swan, 24:41.21; 17. Sam Palmer, Culbertson, 25:05.35; 18. Ava Thornsberry, Seeley-Swan, 25:25.98; 19. Brooke Holland, Sunburst, 25:26.00; 20. Hannah Ayers, Seeley-Swan, 25:31.57; 21. Ashlynn Roos, West Yellowstone, 25:46.13; 2. Ashden Christian, Westby-Grenora, 26:00.23; 23. Malaya Kamerman, Manhattan Christian, 26:02.96; 24. Autumn Bergum, Culbertson, 26:22.21; 25. Abbey Granbois, Culbertson, 26:28.20.
Friday's results
Class A
Boys
Team scores: 1. Hamilton 35, 2. Hardin 54, 3. Columbia Falls 152, 4. Corvallis 156, 5. Ronan 172, 6. Lewistown 177, 7. Whitefish 185, 8. Livingston 185, 9. Polson 189, 10. Laurel 237, 11. Dillon 277, 12. Havre 297, 13. Miles City 343, 14. Billings Central 428, 15. Libby 434, 16. Glendive 479, 17. Sidney 489, 18. Lockwood 520, 19. Stevensville 590.
Top 25 individuals: 1. Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 16:17.52; 2. Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 16:40.26; 3. Brant Heiner, Ronan, 16:46.80; 4. Bryson Rogers, Hardin, 16:47.76; 5. Tanner Nead, Hamilton, 16:48.01; 6. Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 16:49.97; 7. Ben Archer, Lewistown, 16:51.64; 8. Ben Steadman, Dillon, 16:53.35; 9. Quaiden Whiteman, Hardin, 16:55.53; 10. Tegan Medicine Bull, Hardin, 16:55.68; 11. Lane Cole, Hamilton, 16:58.37; 12. Mason Sloan, Polson, 16:59.48; 13. Charlie Serafin, Livingston, 17:02.06; 14. Jalen High Hawk, Hardin, 17:04.38; 15. Michael Irvine, Ronan, 17:04.78; 16. Harrison Silverio, Hamilton, 17:08.92; 17. Tayjon Joe, Hardin, 17:09.39; 18. James Petersen, Columbia Falls, 17:13.78; 19. Andrew Durgan, Livingston, 17:19.14; 20. Mason Genovese, Whitefish, 17:20.78; 21. Dylan Paris, Laurel, 17:33.41; 22. Zachary Kunkel, Hamilton, 17:36.80; 23. Jalen Robinson, Lewistown, 17:37.88; 24. Yannis Jessop, Corvallis, 17:38.45; 25. Daniel Martin, Dillon, 17:38.81.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Laurel 50, 2. Columbia Falls 70, 3. Hardin 82, 4. Corvallis 92, 5. Polson 153, 6. Whitefish 197, 7. Havre 203, 8. Hamilton 226, 9. Miles City 230, 10. Livingston 239, 11. Frenchtown 260, 12. Lewistown 312, 13, Glendive 327, 14. Dillon 341, 15. Sidney 438, 16. Libby 488.
Top 25 individuals: 1. 12 Brynnli Poulsen, Hamilton, 19:02.30; 2. Andria Mourich, Laurel, 19:53.15; 3. Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls, 20:00.84; 4. Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 20:01.23; 5. Olivia Buoy, Corvallis, 20:01.94; 6. Carly Cook, Laurel, 20:02.56; 7. Madison Harmer, Hardin, 20:12.31; 8. Katie Gleason, Corvallis, 20:16.08; 9. Dierra Takes Enemy, Hardin, 20:18.99; 10. Ellianna Wester, Livingston, 20:27.07; 11. Grace Timm, Laurel, 20:28.52; 12. Ellie Brown, Miles City, 20:29.17; 13. Lauren Taylor, Laurel, 20:30.21; 14. Abigail Sherwood, Frenchtown, 20:31.98; 15. Halle Heninger, Polson, 20:32.08; 16. Laurie Davidson, Corvallis, 20:33.43; 17. Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 20:34.92; 18. Ruby Smith, Laurel, 20:36.55; 19. Paetra Cooke, Whitefish, 20:37.49; 20. Siri Erickson, Columbia Falls, 20:40.57; 21. Alyssa Blankenship, Columbia Falls, 20:41.55; 22. Emma McAllister, Columbia Falls, 20:50.22; 23. Anna Jessop, Corvallis, 21:00.49; 24. Marion Hugs, Hardin, 21:06.82; 25. Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 21:08.46.
Class B
Boys
Team scores: 1. Eureka 63, 2. Manhattan 85, 3. Three Forks 154, 4. Wolf Point 179, 5. Huntley Project 199, 6. Glasgow 209, 7. Townsend 213, 8. St. Ignatius 265, 9. Thompson Falls 316, 10. Bigfork 322, 11. Jefferson 333, 12. Red Lodge 334, 13. Cut Bank 365, 14. Harlem 396, 15. Poplar 439, 16. Deer Lodge 458, 17. Shepherd 478, 18. Colstrip 487, 19. Missoula Loyola 502, 20. Whitehall 537, 21. Anaconda 545, 22. Rocky Boy 617.
Top 25 individuals: 1. Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 17:16.85; 2. Justin Morgan, Thompson Falls, 17:17.69; 3. Chaidh Lochridge, Eureka, 17:43.43; 4. Aidan Thompson, Deer Lodge, 18:00.24; 5. Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge, 18:02.74; 6. Gavin Bates, Eureka, 18:02.89; 7. Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 18:05.85; 8. Elijah Quick, Red Lodge, 18:08.68; 9. Thomas Nuila, St Ignatius, 18:15.62; 10. Isaac Reynolds, Eureka, 18:19.99; 11. Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 18:21.09; 12. Layne Vanderby, Manhattan, 18:27.30; 13. Luke Meeker, Manhattan, 18:28.67; 14. Carl Zabrocki, Glasgow, 18:28.95; 15.Andrew Rush, St Ignatius, 18:36.83; 16. James Plymale, Columbus, 18:44.66; 17. Ian Kumle, Eureka, 18:45.82; 18. Alex Nelson, Huntley Project, 18:46.28; 19. Bryce Williams, Joliet, 18:46.32; 20. Garrett Golding, Three Forks, 18:46.42; 21. Bryon Fanning, Three Forks, 18:52.14; 22. Logan Hornung, Jefferson, 18:53.47; 23. Carson Blanchard, Manhattan, 18:55.35; 24. Beau Johnston, Three Forks, 18:56.23; 25. Zoran Lafrombois, St Ignatius, 18:56.98.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Townsend 59, 2. Manhattan 60, 3. Red Lodge 99, 4. Huntley Project 159, 5. Three Forks 192, 6. Shepherd 260, 7. Big Timber 284, 8. Glasgow 285, 9. Thompson Falls 310, 10. Eureka 313, 11. St. Ignatius 330, 12. Deer Lodge 365, 13. Anaconda 496, 14. Poplar 503, 15. Malta 503.
Top 25 individuals: 1. Hallie Hemenway, Manhattan, 20:10.99; 2. Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 20:24.11; 3. Emma Stolte, Townsend, 20:31.41; 4. Kelsey Plymale, Columbus, 20:40.08; 5. Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge, 20:44.95; 6. Natalie Lile, Huntley Project, 21:36.02; 7. Emily See, Glasgow, 21:37.89; 8. Bailey Taves, Townsend, 21:37.90; 9. Sarah Christensen, Townsend, 21:38.77; 10. Iris McKean, Glasgow, 21:53.37; 11. Madeline Severson, Manhattan, 21:57.01; 12; Justene Santi, Townsend, 21:59.14; 13. Jayden Woodland, Three Forks, 21:59.95; 14. Bailey Binando, Red Lodge, 22:04.20; 15. Saige Duffin, Manhattan, 22:15.69; 16. Rylee Cameron, Manhattan, 22:21.59; 17. Miah Fenno, Manhattan, 22:28.91; 18. Cedar Hunt, St Ignatius, 22:32.46; 19. Gretchen Donally, Huntley Project, 22:38.58; 20. Deanna Yung, Manhattan, 22:44.99; 21. Brooke Binando, Red Lodge, 22:49.49; 22. Kit Wiersema, Manhattan, 22:52.79; 23. Kodee Kolberg, Three Forks, 22:54.09; 24. Delaney Stearns, Jefferson, 22:59.27; 25. Taylor Lancaster, Eureka, 23:01.63.
|1
|2908
|Kensey May
|Hellgate
|6:14.04
|6:23.08
|6:43.91
|19:21.03
|6:14/M
|11
|2
|2
|2871
|Kylie Hartnett
|Helena
|6:09.97
|6:19.59
|6:57.32
|19:26.88
|6:16/M
|11
|3
|3
|2906
|Abby Kendrick
|Hellgate
|6:14.27
|6:24.08
|6:56.31
|19:34.66
|6:18/M
|12
|4
|4
|2902
|Sage Brooks
|Hellgate
|6:09.88
|6:20.21
|7:13.53
|19:43.62
|6:21/M
|12
|5
|5
|2758
|Natalie Nicholas
|Bozeman
|6:17.67
|6:30.38
|7:03.36
|19:51.41
|6:23/M
|9
|6
|6
|2751
|Hayley Burns
|Bozeman
|6:18.83
|6:29.56
|7:06.98
|19:55.37
|6:25/M
|11
|7
|7
|2807
|Lilli Rumsey Eash
|Flathead
|6:28.21
|6:26.85
|7:01.97
|19:57.03
|6:25/M
|9
|8
|8
|2740
|Ali Keith
|Billings West
|6:13.78
|6:34.56
|7:15.73
|20:04.07
|6:28/M
|11
|9
|9
|2753
|Grace Gilbreth
|Bozeman
|6:18.70
|6:35.91
|7:11.79
|20:06.40
|6:28/M
|12
|10
|10
|2724
|Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk
|Billings Skyview
|6:19.98
|6:34.68
|7:15.96
|20:10.62
|6:30/M
|12
|11
|11
|2759
|Molly Sherman
|Bozeman
|6:19.68
|6:51.22
|7:20.62
|20:31.52
|6:36/M
|12
|12
|12
|2757
|Polly Meshew
|Bozeman
|6:34.04
|6:41.71
|7:16.08
|20:31.83
|6:36/M
|9
|13
|13
|2756
|Natalie McCormick
|Bozeman
|6:20.42
|6:46.20
|7:29.09
|20:35.71
|6:38/M
|12
|14
|14
|2878
|Odessa Zentz
|Helena
|6:16.68
|6:53.15
|7:28.44
|20:38.27
|6:39/M
|11
|15
|15
|2926
|Emma Nelson
|Sentinel
|6:29.08
|6:50.77
|7:22.55
|20:42.40
|6:40/M
|12
|16
|16
|2927
|Brooke Stayner
|Sentinel
|6:29.28
|6:50.68
|7:23.81
|20:43.77
|6:40/M
|11
|17
|17
|2755
|Lucia McCormick
|Bozeman
|6:28.59
|6:47.11
|7:30.58
|20:46.28
|6:41/M
|10
|18
|18
|2909
|Izzy Munro
|Hellgate
|6:37.79
|6:53.69
|7:20.70
|20:52.18
|6:43/M
|11
|19
|19
|2741
|Hannah Lukasik
|Billings West
|6:30.82
|6:58.34
|7:27.55
|20:56.71
|6:44/M
|11
|20
|20
|2877
|Rylie Schoenfeld
|Helena
|6:31.02
|7:00.70
|7:29.26
|21:00.98
|6:46/M
|11
|21
|21
|2905
|Stella Diaz
|Hellgate
|6:34.56
|6:57.02
|7:31.33
|21:02.91
|6:46/M
|9
|22
|22
|2772
|Hailey Nielson
|Butte
|6:35.46
|6:51.51
|7:39.94
|21:06.91
|6:48/M
|12
|23
|23
|2876
|Carly Ryan
|Helena
|6:39.03
|7:01.57
|7:30.24
|21:10.84
|6:49/M
|11
|24
|24
|2821
|Alexis Holton
|Gallatin
|6:39.87
|6:58.88
|7:32.22
|21:10.97
|6:49/M
|11
|25
|25
|2823
|Lilyann MacFarlane
|Gallatin
|6:43.42
|6:57.38
|7:34.74
|21:15.54
