MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel running standout Tanner Klumph announced Tuesday that he has committed to run for the University of Minnesota.
"Extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota!" he expressed via Twitter. Klumph won the State AA boys cross country meet last month at the UM Golf Course in 15:56.21.
It was his third first-place finish of the year — all three happened in Missoula — and he did it in a big way. At the one-mile mark he was neck and neck with runners from Hellgate and Glacier and Sentinel.
From there his lead only grew as he took the win by just under 11 seconds.
“I’ve been working for this forever and it hurt a lot, but I finally got it done so I’m speechless,” he said, mentioning the challenging hill that other runners talked about too. “It’s definitely special. I’ve been working for so long for this and to finally get it done is amazing. … It’s the best way to end it. It’s all I have been working for so it is just amazing.”
Klumph also took fourth at the Mountain West Classic in September. He finished with a time of 16:02.1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.