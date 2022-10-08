PABLO — Salmon and rice pre-meet meals, Mike Tyson hype videos and a kind heart. These are just a few of the things that make St. Ignatius standout cross country runner Andrew Rush one of the best in the state.
Ahead of the Mission Shadow Duels Invitational from Silver Fox Golf Course on Saturday, Rush had time to reflect on a signature season that has put him on the radar of every college team in Montana.
Five first-place finishes and a seventh-place finish at the big Mountain West meet in Missoula, which includes runners from all classes from Montana, Idaho and Washington, have seen him explode in a way he never knew possible. Coming into the cross country scene late as an eighth grader, the doors that his newfound love have opened for him are endless.
“It (running) has definitely changed my life,” Rush said. “It sounds crazy to say, but eighth-grade Andrew would have never thought I’d be here talking to you or even have the opportunity to run in college pretty soon. So yeah, I’m pretty amazed by that.”
His quick ascension atop the cross country ranks has him staggered, as he admitted, so he’s still trying to wrap his head around it all. There is one thing he’s certain of, and that’s where his future in the sport lays.
While his decision on a college is nowhere near being made, he has the geographical region narrowed down.
“I definitely want to keep representing Montana, so I’ll definitely stay in-state,” Rush said. “I plan to run at one of the Montana schools and I’m not too sure of where, but I’m considering DII and the Griz are DI so I’d also run there. And Montana State too, they’re amazing.”
Where it all began
Before he was dominating his competition in the cross country realm, Rush was still trying to figure out what he wanted to do with himself athletically. He dabbled in football, basketball, wrestling and track.
Nothing was fulfilling him fully, and it wasn’t until the request of a coach that Rush considered transitioning to the world of long distance racing. That ask came to be what turned him into the standout that eats salmon and rice every night before a meet and watches Mike Tyson motivational videos right before each start.
St. Ignatius cross country coach Chris Eichert said before his eighth-grade year, she asked Rush to join them during open runs. When he showed up on the first day wearing skater shoes, the expectations were not that high. However, what she saw him accomplish stunned her.
“I said, ‘OK, we’re just going to run to the bottom of every pass hill and you don’t need to go up it on your first run’ … he was a skater boy,” Eichert laughed. “And so he ran ahead, and he was up and down before I got to the bottom of every pass and he was cruising … after that he was kind of hooked.”
It took him a couple years to take it seriously though. After earning state runner-up honors in the 1600-meter event in track as a sophomore, long distance became a priority and he cranked it up a notch, or two.
He started running 50-60 miles a week as well as running after practice and on the weekends. In fact, he was going so hard that he ended up with a stress fracture in his foot during his junior year. He kept it quiet for a while, but before last year’s Thompson Falls meet, he let Eichert know something might be wrong.
“That was really hard. We had quite a few hard months,” Eichert said. “He had to come back from nothing.”
Where he is now
That injury couldn’t hold back someone with the determination of Rush. This year, he’s already clocked sub-16 minute runs in three different 5K races.
Like anything worthwhile, it’s come with hard work between starting from scratch and pushing himself to his outermost limits.
“Sometimes I still question it,” Rush joked about cross country. “There’ll be days where I feel like dying and it’s like, ‘Why am I even doing this to myself.’ But no, I love it. I love running.”
And if he’s able to use his platform to inspire, that makes it all the more worth it. That’s what’s kept him going all this time. Being from a small school in a small town, making the big stage of collegiate cross country could help others to succeed.
“I’m from Mission, a small town, and not a lot of people go to college or go to college for athletics especially,” Rush said. “And I think being a role model for those young kids that don’t have any role models, I think that’s a big motivator … and I want to make my mom proud.”
Relatively raw starting in eighth grade, there is still lots of work for Rush to do. But if the past is any indication, and his infectious personality serves him well, he’ll achieve all that he hopes to while out on the course.
“He’s a kid that’s super coach-able and he does anything you ask of him and he’s a great human being,” Eichert said. “So on the coaching level he’s a great athlete, but as a human being he’s up here and he is going to be that person that will succeed … I think the world of him … he’s a coach’s kind of dream.”
