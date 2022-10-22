State A Cross Country
At University of Montana Golf Course, Missoula
Saturday
Boys
Team scores: Livingston 78, Whitefish 90, Corvallis 132, Laurel 144, Columbia Falls 154, Hardin 171, Browning 196, Hamilton 211, Havre 277, Miles City 289, Polson 298, Glendive 313, Dillon 340, Lockwood 403, Billings Central 414, Libby 434, Sidney 453, Frenchtown 458, Lewistown 476, Ronan 488, Stevensville 612, Butte Central 661.
Top 15: Greyson Pineso, Billings Central 16:16.3; Ben Bird, Hardin, 16:24.1; Ben Steadman, Dillon, 16:30.7; Caleb Tomac, Havre, 16:39.3; Charlie Serafin, Livingston, 16:39.9; Finn Schretenthaler, Livingston, 16:42.2; Deneb Linton, Whitefish, 16:44.0; Logan Peterson, Columbia Falls, 16:47.3; Keller Brothers, Corvallis, 16:50.9; Taylor Doleac, Hamilton, 16:52.8; Mason Genovese, Whitefish, 16:56.0; Tyler Hutton, Laurel, 16:58.7; Gage Gunther, Miles City, 16:59.6; Jack Davidson, Corvallis, 16:59.8; Andrew Durgan, Livingston, 17:00.7.
Girls
Team scores: Hardin 37, Corvallis 91, Columbia Falls 93, Hamilton 154, Lewistown 177, Havre 211, Miles City 218, Dillon 234, Sidney 279, Laurel 310, Whitefish 316, Livingston 348, Billings Central 365, Browning 401, Ronan 408, Libby 526, Frenchtown 436, Glendive 459.
Top 15: Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, 19:01.8; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 19:35.3; Ellyse Moccasin, Hardin, 19:42.4; Greta Tooke, Miles City, 19:44.7; Laurie Davidson, Corvallis, 19:46.3; Madison Vincent, Libby, 19:49.0; Carly Cook, Laurel, 19:53.6; Siri Erickson, Columbia Falls, 19:55.0; Zoey Real Bird, Hardin, 20:02.0; Amara Auch, Corvallis, 20:07.9; Faye Holland, Dillon, 20:12.3; Kinga Kari, Hamilton, 20:13.4; Ashtyn Wagner, Polson, 20:16.6; Hailey Powell, Dillon, 20:27.1; Olivia Heiner, Ronan, 20:29.8.
For full results, visit competitivetiming.com
