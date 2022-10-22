State AA Cross Country
At University of Montana Golf Course, Missoula
Saturday
Boys
Team scores: Bozeman 60, Missoula Hellgate 91, Missoula Sentinel 92, Billings West 114, Helena 141, Great Falls 157, Bozeman Gallatin 180, Belgrade 186, Kalispell Flathead 264, Helena Capital 277, Billings Skyview 281, Missoula Big Sky 304, Great Falls CMR 304, Kalispell Glacier 362, Butte 387, Billings Senior 462
Top 15: Weston Brown, Bozeman, 15:25.0; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 15:32.8; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 15:54.1; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls, 15:59.8; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 16:06.4; Wilson Schmidt, Belgrade, 16:06.7; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 16:09.1; Mason Moler, Billings West, 16:13.0; KJ Popiel, Bozeman, 16:14.5; Jaxon Straus, Billings West, 16:14.6; Callum Coots, Missoula Sentinel, 16:18.2; Conrad Schruth, Great Falls, 16:19.9; Brody Romano, Helena Capital, 16:26.3; Henry Sund, Helena, 16:28.9; Daniel Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 16:30.9
Girls
Team scores: Missoula Hellgate 54, Bozeman 68, Bozeman Gallatin 70, Kalispell Flathead 118, Helena Capital 141, Billings Skyview 184, Belgrade 220, Billings West 221, Kalispell Glacier 235, Helena 255, Great Falls CMR 274, Missoula Sentinel 325, Missoula Big Sky 377, Great Falls 392, Billings Senior 431, Butte 447
Top 15: Claire Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin, 18:31.0; Isabel Ross, Bozeman Gallatin, 18:57.7; Malia Bradford, Missoula Sentinel, 19:11.0; Natalie Nicholas, Bozeman, 19:19.5; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 19:26.2; Aizalyn Flaten, Great Falls CMR, 19:34.4; Kaitlyn Skinner, Missoula Hellgate, 19:37.1; Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 19:43.8; Annika Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 19:47.2; Stella Diaz, Missoula Hellgate, 19:51.1; Avery Childre, Bozeman Gallatin, 19:55.7; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West, 19:56.4; Jamison Molloy, Missoula Hellgate, 20:03.0; Hannah Giese, Belgrade, 20:03.7; Clare Castleberry, Missoula Hellgate, 20:05.6
For full results, visit competitivetiming.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.