MISSOULA – Red Lodge knew they could be in the mix, but first-year head coach Courtney Lynde wasn’t sure the Rams had ever won a team title before.
As a former Ram, she had won an individual title in 2007 and been part of a few team runner-up finishes, but she couldn’t remember the Rams ever standing atop the podium.
Based on the strength of three sets of sisters, they pulled themselves to new heights as they won the Class B title with 87 points. Brayli Reimer led the Rams with her 10th place finish, but twins Bailey Binando (13) and Brooke Binando (15) also had all-state finishes. Aya Moore was 16th and Margot Kuntz rounded out the scoring with her 33rd-place finish. Freshmen Riven Moore and Katie Reimer helped displace runners from other teams on the podium.
“What a fun day. It was so awesome,” Lynde recounted while riding the bus back to Red Lodge as her team celebrated with banana cream pie.
“The girls showed up and they ran their little hearts out and they won.”
Red Lodge knew it was up against stiff competition as both Manhattan and Townsend had each won two of the previous four titles.
Townsend finished as runners-up with 100 points. They were led by Class B girls champion Emma Stolte. Columbus was third with 109 points. Manhattan was just off the podium with 115.
“As a coach, I’m so stinking proud of them.” Lynde said.
Red Lodge’s Brandon Emineth
When Brandon Emineth came running across the finish line, he did it with both arms raised.
“It feels amazing. Something I never thought I’d be able to achieve,” said Emineth, whose previous best finish was fifth.
He said a sore throat at the beginning of the week caused some worry about the race, but once that was taken care of was confident in his race plan knowing he needed to stay close or in front of Huntley Project’s Kevin Graves and Eureka’s Isaac Reynolds.
Once that happened, he had confidence in his finishing kick as they approached the final 300-400 meters.
“I feel like I can pass almost anyone,” Emineth said who finished in 16 minutes, 38.93 seconds.
Class B boys champ is @redlodgerams’ Brandon Emineth in 16:38. @LionsEureka Isaac Reybolds was 2nd #mtscores pic.twitter.com/9Ynk9LSQaT— Lindsay Rossmiller (@LindsayRossmill) October 23, 2021
Reynolds finished runner-up in 16:54.09 and Bigfork’s Jack Jensen was third in 16:58.80.
Emineth’s win also came with a new chapter in Red Lodge history.
“The last time Red Lodge had a champion was I think 2007 and it was our coach actually right now, Courtney Lynde and I’m the first male individual champ,” Emineth said.
“It felt great. It was an unbelievable feeling.”
And Lynde credited Emineth’s performance not only individually, but also for the Rams team.
“He may have started something for us,” Lynde said when talking about the success of the girls in the race immediately after.
Bigfork wins first boys cross country title since 1975
Ryan Nollan and the Bigfork Vikings thought they might be in the top 5 coming into the Class B boys race and were hoping they might have a shot at a trophy if everything went to plan.
It went better than they were expecting for the Vikings as runners all down the lineup ran ahead of expectations.
“It feels great. It’s been a long time working for this,” Nollan said after.
The Vikings won the Class B boys championship with 100 points. They were led by sophomore Jack Jensen who finished third and senior Elliot Sanford who finished 10th as the Vikings’ all-state runners. Ryder Nollan was 23rd, Bo Modderman was 31 and North Nollan was 33rd to round out the scoring.
Three Forks were runners-up with 118 points and two-time defending champions Eureka was third with 150 points.
But the Vikings were in the dark until the announcement was made. They knew that had run well, but weren’t sure how the points would come out.
“There’s just this sense of relief,” Nollan described of hearing confirmation that they won.
The Vikings had a group of runners who hadn’t run cross country previously, but had had strong track seasons and who decided to commit to running throughout the summer to see how good they could actually be.
“This is just a tough, competitive group of boys,” Nollan described. “They ran really smart, and patient through the first mile. Then we told them to just go race.”
Sanford, for example, came through the first mile in 30th place, but finished top 10. Jensen was one of the first-year competitors and he finished third.
“It shows if you do the hard work, this is what you get.” Nollan said.
And the win was especially sweet for Nollan.
“Not many dads get the chance to win championships with their sons,” Nollan said as he described valuing time spent throughout the season and the summer running with both Ryder and North. Now they all get to celebrate together.
Emma Stolte completes the podium trio
Townsend’s Emma Stolte came into the race with one third-place finish and one runner-up finish already in her high school career. She’d been part of two state title squads, but an individual title had eluded her so far.
“I’ve had a goal of winning and winning in the 18s since I was a freshman so when I won in the 18s earlier (this season), I was like, now I have to do the other one!” Stolte said after. “So there was a lot of pressure.”
Stolte initially started out in a lead group with Jefferson’s Renae Parker and Big Timber’s Natalie Wood, but it wasn’t until about 800 meters left to go that she pulled away to cross the finish line in first in 19:19.0.
“I was like, I have to go now or it’s not going to happen,” Stolte said.
Parker was second and Wood was third to round out the podium.
Class B girls winner is @Townsendk12’s Emma Stolte in 19:19. @JHSPanthers1 Renea Parker is runner-up. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/msst4gsTeC— Lindsay Rossmiller (@LindsayRossmill) October 23, 2021
And as fans surrounded the finishing pen, Stolte went around and around hugging and crying with friends and family members.
“I started crying so pretty happy,” Stolte said. “Everyone knows I’ve had (this goal).”
Stolte will finish her high school career with one Class B individual title, a runner-up finish, a third-place finish and one sixth-place finish. She’s also been part of two Class B team titles for the Bulldogs and helped bring one second-place trophy and a third-place trophy back to Townsend.
