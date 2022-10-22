State B Cross Country
At University of Montana Golf Course, Missoula
Saturday
Boys
Team scores: St. Ignatius 63, Three Forks 112, Jefferson 129, Manhattan 156, Columbus 164, Joliet 185, Glasgow 206, Missoula Loyola 226, Bigfork 245, Townsend 298, Eureka 322, St. Labre 328, Cut Bank 329, Poplar 355, Huntley Project 387, Florence-Carlton 394, Lodge Grass 514, Thompson Falls 524, Roundup 600, Deer Lodge 614, Anaconda 635, Shepherd 641, Colstrip 644, Rocky Boy 807.
Top 15: Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius, 16:15.6; Robbie Nuila, St. Ignatius, 16:34.5; James Plymale, Columbus, 16:55.8; Kyler Harris, Florence-Carlton, 16:55.9; Elias Vesbach, Columbus, 16:57.4; Reed Larsen, Glasgow, 16:58.5; Zoran Lafrombois, St. Ignatius, 16:59.0; Beau Johnston, Three Forks, 17:02.2; Bryon Fanning, Three Forks, 17:02.7; Garrett Golding, Three Forks, 17:02.8; Luke Mest, Jefferson, 17:03.2; Peyton Summers, Wolf Point, 17:04.8; Dominic Hurlbert, Jefferson, 17:10.3; Auston Schellig, Joliet, 17:10.7; James Greene, Cut Bank, 17:12.8.
Girls
Team scores: Columbus 91, Manhattan 96, Red Lodge 130, Glasgow 152, Huntley Project 175, Poplar 186, Thompson Falls 218, Townsend 232, Jefferson 240, Three Forks 265, Big Timber 267, Eureka 363, Shepherd 364, Shelby 378, St. Ignatius 452, Deer Lodge 470, Colstrip 471, Cut Bank 528, Anaconda 535.
Top 15: Renae Parker, Jefferson, 19:13.2; Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 19:23.6; Tanae Baker, Glasgow, 19:43.8; Emily See, Glasgow, 19:45.7; Kelsey Plymale, Columbus, 19:57.8; Avery Gerdes, Huntley Project, 20:12.2; Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls, 20:12.8; Ella Miller, Manhattan, 20:37.9; Aubrey Baxter, Thompson Falls, 20:43.0; Brayl Reimer, Red Lodge, 20:44.6; Justene Santi, Townsend, 20:52.8; Makenzie Sheils, Columbus, 20:54.9; Adeline Smith, Columbus, 20:55.9; Aeris Stewart, Shelby, 21:05.4; Hannah Stevens, Jefferson, 21:08.5.
For full results, visit competitivetiming.com
