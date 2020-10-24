KALISPELL – Manhattan Christian dominated the boys race for its fifth consecutive Class C boys cross country championship by posting a low score of just nine points.
Although Class C only scores three runners, six of the Eagles’ seven runners crossed the finish line in the top seven.
But it was the girls team from Manhattan Christian who not only got the winning started in the first race of the day, but came through for their first state championship since 2001. They unseated defending champion Seeley-Swan by a single point.
The individual champion in both races at Rebecca Farm went to first-time champions: Richey-Lambert’s Sam Smith and Belt-Centerville’s Lindsey Paulson.
Class C Boys
Sam Smith crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 4.18 seconds as the first individual state champion from Richey-Lambert. Smith came into the race having finished runner-up each of the last two seasons.
“I just kept telling myself, ‘Work hard. Work as hard as you possibly can,’” he said. “That was my whole strategy today.”
Class C boys champion is Richey-Lambert’s Sam Smith #mtscores pic.twitter.com/Tf6jkCmNlC— Lindsay Rossmiller (@LindsayRossmill) October 24, 2020
He took a couple steps to clear the finish area and then turned around and started jogging back up the hill next to the path he had just taken in reverse.
“I was going back to cheer on the team,” Smith said. “It’s all about the team and it’s so much fun.”
His teammates Matthew and Nicholas Ellerton were less than three minutes behind and came in together in 11th and 12th place for a fourth-consecutive Fusion runner-up finish. Their score of 24 could not surpass the avalanche of Manhattan Christian runners who came in behind Smith, led by senior Riley Schott (17:28.43), spanning second to seventh place and giving the Eagles a single-digit total of nine, matching their performances from the 2017 and 2018 championships.
“To see it pay off today, to see them all cross the line one after the other, it’s incredible,” Schott said.
Freshman Oren Arthun was third 18:28.47 and led the rush of maroon jerseys into the finish within a minute.
With their performance, the Eagles became the only Class C boys team to win five consecutive championships. Only five other schools of any class have done more. The Eagles are also now sixth on the all-time team list.
Schott knew it was a possibility and wanted to see it happen because he knew what it would mean for their place in the history books.
"It just feels very special just to be a part of a group that’s as great as this," Schott said. "We’ve done great things in the last four or five years and even before that, like a lot of the guys who taught me how to run, they might not have won state or placed as high as I have, but ultimately without them I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing today.
Belt-Centerville was third with 37.
Class C girls
Belt-Centerville junior Lindsey Paulson came into the race with the top time of all Class C girls this season, but on a day that had temperatures in the low 20s with winds, no one’s performance was guaranteed. Although snow had been cleared from various parts of the course at Rebecca Farm, other parts were left to the elements.
“There were parts of the course where I felt like I was taking three steps for my normal one step. Just like you’re sliding backwards in the snow every time and the wind in your face,” Paulson said.
But everyone had to face the conditions.
Paulson and Plentywood sophomore Annie Kaul separated themselves from the rest of the pack fairly quickly, but were still hanging together near the halfway point.
“I got to the top of the first hill and I was like, ‘all right there’s one lap left, I know how far I have to go so I’ve just got to give it all I’ve got right now,’ so that’s when I started to pick it up and started creating more distance right there,” Paulson described after.
Belt-Centerville’s Lindsey Paulson wins the Class C girls race in just over 20 minutes. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/U3VEymRlI3— Lindsay Rossmiller (@LindsayRossmill) October 24, 2020
Paulson crossed the line in 20:50.75. Kaul finished runner-up in 21:51.68 and Manhattan Christian’s Ava Bellach was third in 23:16.32.
Bellach led her teammates to a one-point win over Seeley-Swan, which was attempting to defend its title. Manhattan Christian finished with 29 points to Seeley-Swan’s 30. Westby-Grenora was third with 34.
“I’ll tell you what, I have the most respect for my two teams. They show up and they work hard and that’s all you can expect as a coach,” Manhattan Christian coach Nate Te Slaa said. “To finish like that is fun, but it started this summer so this was the finish, but the work that they’ve done all year long, that’s what made today. It was so much fun to see it and be a part of it.”
