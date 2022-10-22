State C Cross Country
At University of Montana Golf Course, Missoula
Saturday
Boys
Team scores: Manhattan Christian 6, West Yellowstone 23, Plenty Coups 64, Belt/Centerville 64, Drummond 68, Richey-Lambert 74, Darby 92, Plentywood 103, Fort Benton 136, Heart Butte 143, Scobey 154, Two Eagle River 164, Hobson-Moore 186, Fromberg 204, Charlo 230, Culbertson 234, Melstone 252, Harlowton/Ryegate 279, Brockton 287
Top 15: Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 16:52.8; Shaphan Hubner, Manhattan Christian, 17:17.0; Nathan Adams, Manhattan Christian, 17:22.7; Scott Parke, Drummond, 17:32.0; Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian, 17:44.4; Alma Clark, West Yellowstone, 17:55.4; Damian Ramales, West Yellowstone, 17:59.1; Clayton Jassen, Belt/Centerville, 18:00.3; William Martin, Darby, 18:01.4; Ben Hales, West Yellowstone, 18:03.4; Cavan Visser, Manhattan Christian, 18:03.9; Dawson Parke, Drummond, 18:08.0; Eli Beardsley, Ennis, 18:08.5; Zach Downing, Park City, 18:13.3; Taylor Hales, West Yellowstone, 18:14.6
Girls
Team scores: Manhattan Christian 37; Culbertson 50; Scobey 55; Sunburst 59; Plentywood 60; Chinook 80; Circle 82; Whitewater 92; Ennis 101; Belt/Centerville 134; Fairview 143; Harlowton/Ryegate 156; Westby-Grenora 169; Brockton 188; Fort Benton 199; Frazer 200; Broadus 208; Richey-Lambert 210; Two Eagle River 219; Heart Butte 234
Top 15: Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 19:10.4; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 19:11.1; Shelbi Labrie, Whitewater, 19:44.6; Mya Green, Scobey, 19:59.0; Lily Adair, Darby, 20:42.1; Mia Handran, Scobey, 20:49.6; Anna Terry, Chinook, 20:51.4; Samantha Wisher, 20:52.2; Allie Dale, Twin Bridges, 21:09.3; Nikki Nau, Sunburst, 21:10.5; Sayler Stewart, Westby-Grenora, 21:33.3; Kayli Olson, Culbertson, 21:41.5; Tiara Norris, West Yellowstone, 22:01.1; Tori Venema, Manhattan Christian, 22:01.9; Samantha Fenley, Harlowton/Ryegate, 22:12.5
For full results, visit competitivetiming.com
