BILLINGS — The 56th Montana High School Association State Cross Country Championships are Saturday at Eagle Falls Golf Club in Great Falls.

The order of competition follows: 11 a.m., Class B boys; 11:30 a.m., Class C boys; noon, Class B Girls; 12:35 p.m., Class C girls; 1:10 p.m., Class AA boys; 1:40 p.m., Class A boys; 2:10 p.m., Class AA girls and 2:45 p.m., Class A girls.

Tags

Load comments