MISSOULA — The 58th Montana High School Association State Cross Country Championships are set for Saturday at the University of Montana Golf Course here.
The meet will begin with the Class AA boys race at 11 a.m. according to the schedule on the MHSA website. The Class A boys race will be at 11:30 a.m. and the Class AA girls race will be at noon.
At 12:35 p.m., the Class A girls race is scheduled to start, followed by the Class B boys competition at 1:10 p.m.
The Class C boys are set for 1:40 p.m. and the Class B girls are scheduled for 2:10 p.m.
The last race of the day is the Class C girls at 2:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.