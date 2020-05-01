BILLINGS — In one corner, there’s Finn Bentler. Spontaneous and silly, the guy once ran an 800-meter race in Crocs just for kicks.
In another corner, there’s Owen Smith. A self-described “total geek about stats,” who logs just about every mile he runs, he’s by-the-book solid.
And in the middle is Jesse Dimich-Louvet. His stories diverge to many paths before he gets to the point, so he’s up for wherever the road leads.
Three of a kind they’re not. Put them all together, though, and they’re what Broncs cross country coach Sarah Lord called “a coach’s dream.”
“You just always had the right balance of energy with those three,” Lord said. “The one thing they all have in common is an incredible work ethic.”
The trio’s love of running is what has helped them bond. Bentler wondered if under different circumstances, had they all not had the joy of pounding the pavement, trails and tracks for hours and hours, would they be friends?
But their paths came together in the cross country and track programs at Senior — Dimich-Louvet returned to Billings as a sophomore after living in France for several years — and there are photos to illustrate the camaraderie. There are several of the three huddled together in shared misery following another grueling cross country race.
Or, in a lighter moment, arms around each other standing atop a large boulder at a running camp in Crested Butte, Colorado, all smiles and good times.
“We don’t have much in common,” said Smith, who is a Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year nominee, “but it works. I couldn’t ask for two better teammates.”
Of course, with the coronavirus pandemic leading to the cancellation of the spring high school sports season, the days of being teammates are over.
They will go their separate ways in the fall. Dimich-Louvet will attend Temple University in the heart of Philadelphia and run cross country, while Smith and Bentler will stick closer to home. Smith will run cross country and track at Montana State; Bentler hopes to run both for the University of Montana.
None of the three will be running on scholarship, however, at least at the start of their college careers. Dimich-Louvet and Smith are considered preferred walk-ons for their new programs. Bentler will have to try out for the Grizzlies to see if he makes the cut.
Accepting challenges like that, however, is standard operating procedure for all three, Broncs boys track coach Brandon Quesenberry said.
“They really don’t need instant gratification,” said Quesenberry, for whom Dimich-Louvet, Smith and Bentler were part of his first senior class. “For distance runners there’s usually not a lot of that anyways. It takes a lot of time and a lot of miles and work to get it, and these boys are a group of kids who really understand that. A challenge to them is a good thing.”
Running in Crocs isn’t a challenge, at least not to Finn. When Bentler was a sophomore, Broncs distance coach Don Blankenship told him during one meet to run the 800 to get the work in. Finn, who’d already qualified for state at that point in the season, asked for and received permission to run the race in his lightweight clog-like sandals. He’s always looking for ways to get a smile from his teammates.
Smith balances Bentler by being the serious one. He and Bentler have been running against each other since middle school — Smith at Elysian, Bentler at Lewis & Clark — and they became the yin and yang of the Broncs team.
Dimich-Louvet is the curious one. Before he went on a visit to the Temple campus, he watched the Philadelphia-based movie “Rocky,” for the first time. What better way, he thought, to learn about the mores of the City of Brotherly Love than to watch the Sylvester Stallone classic?
The personalities may differ, but their stories are similar. None of the three started out to be a runner. Dimich-Louvet, who won the Class AA tennis singles championship as a sophomore but switched to track the following season, grew up with dreams of being the next Roger Federer. Bentler was smitten by soccer early on in his life, while hot summer days found the pre-high school Smith practicing his lacrosse game in the pocket park in front of his home.
But all three found their true home on the track and in cross country, a sport where everyone seems to be accepted for who they are. You can’t talk to a cross country runner without he or she mentioning at least once what a welcoming community it is.
That’s isn’t to say it’s all serenity, though. Frequently, the trio would map out a race plan designed to be beneficial to all three only to see those plans break down at some point in the race once the competitive juices started flowing.
At that point, it's every man for himself.
“We would work together for like the first mile,” Dimich-Louvet said. “Then it was like, who are we kidding? We’re too competitive to work like teammates like you see in the Tour de France. Then, we’d always be like, ‘OK, next race we’re really going to work together.’”
Come the fall, Dimich-Louvet, Bentler and Smith will have new teammates with whom to train and formulate plans. But it’s safe to say they’ll all be keeping an eye on each other — and each other’s times — from a distance.
“It’s going to be a bummer but I know I’m going to keep track of what they’re doing and they’re going to keep track of what I’m doing,” Bentler said. “Even if we are in different parts of the country I’m sure we’ll find a way to compete with each other, even if it is just to look up each other on athletic.net and keeping that competition going in our own heads.
“They meant a lot to me these last few years and it sucks we didn’t get that final season together. But I know we’re going to keep each other running and keep each other competitive.”
