MISSOULA — Sage Brooks likes to run cross country. The Missoula Hellgate senior also likes to ski.
Those sports overlapped last fall when she crashed on a backcountry skiing trip and strained the MCL in one of her knees with less than a month until the state cross country meet. She still ran at state despite the injury and managed to take fifth place through the pain.
Now fully healthy, Brooks started off her final high school campaign by winning her first race — the Missoula Coaches Invitational — and beating out last year’s state champion, Helena High junior Kylie Hartnett, Thursday at Missoula Equestrian Park.
“It’s a pretty big boost of confidence,” said Brooks, who still goes skiing at least once a month, placed 99th at the Nike Cross Country Nationals and won the Montana Mile over the summer despite suffering a hip flexor injury and having a mild bout of tendinitis in the spring.
“Her and I have been off and on since last year in races beating each other. This season, since I’m a senior, it’s definitely motivating to do really well. It makes me really happy to be able to start the season off like that and be feeling healthier than I ever felt right now.”
Brooks’ time of 18:38.17 was tops among the 49 runners from all eight Western AA schools, who were divided up into two heats to limit the number of competitors in close contact. Teammates Kensey May, a state champion in Virginia last year, and Abby Kendrick, who was third at state, finished second and fourth, respectively, to help the Knights earn first place as a team.
That trio of runners, who’ve trained together throughout the summer, pulled off the plan coach Anders Brooker put in place to aid them in their first race as the temperature nearly reached 90 degrees. They ran in a group at a conservative pace for the first two miles and were just a couple strides behind Hartnett before making a final push, with Brooks and May overtaking Hartnett, who finished third in 18:53.03.
“They executed the plan like we drew it up,” Brooker said. “We truly feel that any them of them could win any race this year. Today, it was Sage who had the chance and did it. Proud of her.”
The Knights’ team score of 28 was 30 places better than second-place Helena, which totaled 58 despite having three finishers in the top seven with Odessa Zentz at fifth and Rylie Schoenfeld at seventh. Flathead took third at 77, and Sentinel was fourth at 97. Sentinel junior Brooke Stayner was the only non-Hellgate or non-Helena runner in the top seven, placing sixth.
Sentinel sweep
Sentinel coach Diego Hammett felt he had something special with his boys team heading into the season. He couldn’t help but smile when his questions got an initial answer Thursday: all seven of the team’s runners finished in the top 10 out of 55 competitors.
Junior Tanner Klumph won the race, junior Chase Green took third, senior Wyatt Mortenson was fourth, junior Jacob Sriraman placed fifth and sophomore Keagan Crosby ended in seventh to give Sentinel a team score of 20, which was 25 places better than Hellgate's 45. Senior Corbin Johnson and junior Colin Shaules finished ninth and 10th, showing Sentinel’s depth.
“These guys have trained together all summer, and it showed in how they were able to stay together and pushed each other throughout the race,” Hammett said. “That’s not easy when you have a hot day like today and it’s their first race. I think we can still do a better job of running in closer groups.”
Klumph pulled off his goal of breaking 16 minutes, posting a time of 15:58.98. That was down nearly 40 seconds from the 16:38.42 at last year’s state meet, where he placed 18th.
Klumph edged out second-place finisher Miles Colescott of Hellgate by nearly five seconds. The Knights’ top returner, Ignatius Fitzgerald, who was third at state last year, pulled out of the race midway through because of a right foot injury.
Like Hammett, Klumph also has high hopes for the team. The question is how will they stack up against the Eastern AA, which they won’t know until the state meet because the two conferences are running against teams only in their own conference until then.
“Myself, I’d like to be all-state, and our team, we want to get another trophy and hopefully compete for a state championship,” Klumph said. “We’ve worked so hard all summer. Today, it’s finally good to see all that work pay off and know we’ve been doing the right things.
“I think we’re capable of doing big things.”
