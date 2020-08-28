BILLINGS — About 100 people gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn Friday night to protest the rule banning spectators from high school and middle school sporting events to begin the fall season.
Many at the event, called "Let Us Watch: The Protest," said they understand the importance of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. But they argued that allowing fans in the stands would be safe under the right guidelines, or that allowing spectators is a risk worth taking.
“How we gain that thing called wisdom is (by) screwing up, parents letting you do things. You mess up and you pay the consequences,” said Brian Macy, who organized the protest. “If we fail, pull the rug out because we failed. But let us try.”
The protest included parents, grandparents, high school and middle school athletes, young children and some people with little connection to Yellowstone County fall sports. Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen also attended the event and spoke to the crowd.
Arntzen wrote a letter to the Association of Montana Public Health Officials earlier this week arguing that parents or guardians should be able to attend extracurricular activities. She reiterated her stance Friday, telling the crowd that attending those events “is about your rights as parents.”
“You own your children. Government doesn’t own your children,” she told the cheering crowd. “I’m all in on the health and safety of your children.”
The Yellowstone County fall sports plan was released Aug. 18 and features many guidelines meant to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission while still allowing athletes to play. The no-spectator rule might not last all season, according to county health officer John Felton, but the county’s coronavirus situation will need to improve for any loosening to happen. Yellowstone County has more than half of Montana’s active COVID-19 cases and more than 40% of the state’s 100 deaths.
Felton helped develop the fall sports plan with school superintendents, athletic directors and guidance from state and national organizations. Many parents were unhappy they weren’t given “a seat at the table” when the plan was created, said Macy, who has twins who are sophomores at Billings Senior (his son plays football and his daughter plays volleyball).
Macy and others have come up with a proposal to allow four people per athlete into games this fall. They would be required to physically distance and wear face masks if distancing isn’t possible, among other rules. Counties such as Butte-Silver Bow, Cascade and Gallatin have similar plans in place.
“We’re not blowing off guidelines. We’re not blowing off safety. We’re trying to make common-sense decisions here,” Macy said. “I offered between 50 and 100 volunteer parents to help police it and make sure everybody complies. I hate it. I hate it. But I’ll comply to be able to watch my kids.”
Macy wasn’t wearing a mask when he said this, nor were about half of the people who attended the protest. Some said the coronavirus isn’t very serious. Macy believes spectators at games would be more likely to follow guidelines for fear of being kicked out.
Macy decided to organize the protest “the minute I heard they were going to take our kids from us,” he said. Coni Thon, whose son is a sophomore at Huntley Project, echoed that sentiment. Thon brought a sign to the protest that read “Let me watch my baby play," and her son, Jay Hofer, had a sign that read, "Where's my momma?"
“I just don’t feel like they have any right to take my responsibility as a parent away to be involved in my child’s life,” Thon said. “They’re trying to take me away from my child.”
Some, including Megan Mizelle, argued that parents need to be close by during sporting events in case their children get injured during play. Mizelle’s son was playing in Lockwood’s season-opening football game on Friday night.
Mizelle also argued that attending games in-person is no different from going to Walmart. Felton and other health officials have pointed out that grocery stores provide essential services and that businesses operate differently from schools. Stores need customers to stay in business. Schools don’t need spectators for games to be played. Yellowstone County might have agreed to allow spectators if athletic directors wanted that, but “a significant majority” of ADs voted for no fans, Felton said Monday.
Yellowstone County will revisit its fall sports plan every two to three weeks, Felton said. The next evaluation would happen right before Billings varsity football teams begin their seasons. That doesn’t make Mizelle and other protest attendees feel much better.
“We’re frustrated. We know it’s real, but we kind of want some normalcy because it’s not going away,” Mizelle said, referring to COVID-19. “We want our lives back.”
