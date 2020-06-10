Bird Hat

Wolf Point's Christian Bird Hat will be running for Minot State.

 MINOT STATE ATHLETICS

MINOT, N.D. — Wolf Point cross country runner Christian Bird Hat has signed a letter of intent to run for Minot State, the Beavers announced on their Twitter account last week.

Minot State is an NCAA Division II program. The Beavers won NAIA national championships in 2002 and 2003.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the Minot State cross country and track and field program," MSU coach Mark Del Monaco told 406mtsports.com. "In getting to know Chris throughout the recruiting process, our coaching staff felt he would be a great addition as we continue to build our distance program. I have no doubt seeing him continue to get better and become a contributor to our program during his four years in Minot.”

Bird Hat finished 102nd in the Class B state cross country meet in October. He finished 12th at the Poplar Invitational.

