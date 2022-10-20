BILLINGS — The Hardin girls returned home last year with a second consecutive third-place trophy from the 2021 state cross country meet. Their roster wasn’t going to lose any to graduation so their chances of continuing to pile up the hardware were good.
Coach Cindy Farmer, who’s now in her 18th season, had a proven successful system in leading the Bulldogs to four consecutive girls Class A state titles from 2016-2019. The boys team has had four consecutive Class A runner-up finishes (2018-2021). They graduated four from last season’s boys squad, but overall things seemed to be rolling along.
Then in January the MHSA approved a rule change that would allow eighth-graders to compete at the high school level and the Bulldogs went from solid contenders to possibly fielding one of their most talented teams ever.
"This team, yeah, is pretty special," Farmer said this week.
A trio of eighth-graders have not only joined the team, but are leading the Bulldogs by posting some of the top times in the state. Karis Brightwings-Pease is the top female runner for the Bulldogs. She posted an impressive win at the Capital City 7 of 7, led a Hardin podium sweep at the Eastern A Fall Classic and has posted the second-best time regardless of classification in the state this year. She’s accompanied by fellow eighth-grader Zoey Real Bird in the Bulldogs' scoring lineup which includes two seniors, two juniors and a sophomore as well.
Ben Bird stepped into the shoes of those graduated seniors to become the Bulldogs’ top male runner and ranks in the top 20 regardless of classification in the state this year. In Class A, the only person to run faster this season is Billings Central freshman Grayson Piseno.
Farmer said this week that having the trio has had her rethinking some of her previous approach.
“I can be pretty intense and so they can kind of lighten things up a little bit and make things you know, I think a lot more fun for them, the team and stuff like that,” Farmer said. “That's kind of new, that part of it, with just how young they are.”
According to the rule, eighth-graders are allowed to participate at the school’s discretion for all MHSA sports except for football. That paves the way for participation especially in sports without tryouts or cuts like cross country once athletes and their parents have made the decision and filled out the paperwork. Take a look through the top all-class rankings this season and four of the top 50 times in the state this season have been posted by eighth-graders (three girls, one boy).
Farmer says that the consensus has been positive from other coaches she’s talked to.
“They want to build their programs up," Farmer said. "They want the numbers and them to have the experience so that they're maybe more successful when they're freshmen, sophomores or whatever. So, yeah, I have only heard good about having the eighth-graders participate at the high school level for cross country.”
For the athletes themselves, the decision is not only about the adjustment in competition, but a myriad of factors. High school races are 5,000 meters while middle school races are usually about half that. There’s logistics involved when they may not necessarily all be in the same building during the school day for travel. Then there’s the maturity level not only on their part, but the difference sometimes between an eighth-grader and a senior that can impact team dynamics.
“They're mature you know, because it's totally different than running middle school. And then the group of seniors that I have this year, they've been excellent with the whole team, just you know, making sure everybody is together and so that makes it easier when you have that type of leadership,” Farmer described.
As a coaching staff, they’ve tried to help their team build up mentally to the lofty expectations their performances can lead to regardless of their age.
“I'm of the mindset and so are the kids is that we just take it one day at a time, you know, one race at a time,” Farmer described. “We enjoy the success from that race and then it's back to work on Monday. We just have to stay hungry and stay humble and, you know, trust each other, trust our training, trust our teammates, and then besides that the support they have on the team, the parents and the community.”
They’ve raced all over this season to see what they’re capable of and have seen how they stack up against runners of all classifications. They’ve seen the course in Missoula after racing there at the Mountain West Classic this fall so while nerves are to be expected, they’ve also prepared.
Farmer is excited to see not only what her team can do this week, but with the additional experience down the line. With multiple athletes who have moved onto the collegiate ranks, she knows that athletes like former Hardin Bulldog and current NAIA champion Sydney Little Light sometimes take more time to hit their stride.
“I just think the sky's the limit,” Farmer said. “I mean you’ve got to have the right girl and the right trails and the right maturity level and everything, but, man for those that can do it, yeah, it's just going to be very, very beneficial for them.”
