This week Replays revisits the departure of three local high school coaches. Helena High’s Linda Paull and Bob Tipton both retired after amassing a combined total of 79 seasons in the coaching ranks, while Capital’s Paul Patterson resigned with eight years of experience.
Linda Paull became involved with coaching HHS sports in 1981, after one year as a Capital High assistant. Over the past 40 seasons – 31 as a head coach – she has mentored Lady Bengal gymnastics, track and field and cross country.
Paull is the only Helena High girls’ coach to capture State championships in two different sports, and the only head coach (male or female) from either local AA school to garner State trophies in three different sports.
From 1981-89, her gymnastics teams garnered five State Meet trophies, highlighted by the 1988 State title. The Lady Bengals also placed runner-up twice and finished third twice.
Paull has coached track with Helena for 37 seasons, serving as head coach from 1993-2000. Her teams collected a pair of State trophies, book-ended by a third in 1993, and the program’s first and only State championship in 2000. As an assistant for 29 seasons (1984-94, 2001-19), she worked with Lady Bengal tracksters that garnered four State Meet trophies and 10 Divisional trophies.
In her last stint as a head coach, she guided the Helena girls harriers for 11 seasons (2009-19), culminating with a third-place showing at State Cross Country last fall.
“It was so awesome to watch; our State champ Kylie Hartnett, two all-staters (Hartnett and Odessa Zentz) and the program’s first State trophy since 1985,” said Paull, who was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association in 2017. “It’s a bittersweet ending. I’m excited for my new adventures, but I’ll miss this group of cross country runners. They’ve been fun to coach.”
Bob Tipton started out coaching the Capital High girls freshman basketball team in 1983. After several seasons he moved over to Helena High, and was part of the 1990 Lady Bengals State hoops championship staff.
In 1986, he became CHS’ first softball coach.
During the 1988-89 school year, Tipton performed the unusual feat of coaching each season for both schools. He served as a basketball assistant – the Helena girls in the fall and CHS boys in the winter – and the Lady Bruins head softball coach that spring.
“My wife was a saint, I think I took 11 trips to Missoula that year,” Tipton said with a laugh. “But she did warn me, that was too much. And none of my career accomplishments would’ve been possible without her support.”
After his brown-and-gold softballers placed fourth at the 1989 State Tournament, Tipton took over Helena High’s golf program in 1990. After 31 seasons directing the Bengal linksters, he retired as the state’s longest tenured golf coach.
His teams have collected nine State trophies – five boys and four girls – highlighted by the Lady Bengals 2003 State title. In 2004, both teams brought home hardware, with the gals’ placing runner-up and the guys finishing third.
Tipton guided two individual AA titlists; Amy Caruso in 1994, and Darah Newell (twice) in 2003-04. Brady Kirkeby tied for first 2005 in regulation play, but settled for second in a sudden death playoff.
“We always had the goal that our team would strive to be better at the end of each season, and I’m very proud of the kids and the assistants for making that happen,” Tipton related. “The best part of my career has been helping the student-athletes find and reach their own potentials in life.
“A big thank you to all the young ladies and gentlemen who made my job the best job I could’ve had.”
Paul Patterson, the new kid on the block, resigned after eight seasons with Capital soccer, the last five as head coach.
After three losing seasons, Patterson’s Bruins went a combined 20-10-3 the last two campaigns, with a pair of top-5 finishes at the State Tournaments.
He capped off his final season with the team’s best record (11-5-1) and highest finish at State (third) since 2010.
“We did some really great things in my five years as the head coach,” said Patterson, who is moving to south of Bigfork, where he and his wife are building a house. “I had a great coaching staff which included my two boys, my best friend and several great ex-Capital players who helped me bring our passion for the game to many fine young men.”
He also credited the support of a “great parents’ group,” former Helena School District A.D. Jim Opitz, current A.D. Tim McMahon, and Capital principle Brett Zanto, for being instrumental in the program’s success.
“But what I’ll cherish the most were the great relationships I’ve built with my players,” Patterson said.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
